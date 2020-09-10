Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Doctors Are Using Technology to Combat COVID-19

Dr. Christian Hirsch discusses how doctors are using technology to combat COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak is having an impact on countries all over the world. Pharmaceutical researchers and doctors are looking to new technologies to give them more ways to treat individuals and minimize exposure to the disease.

What Technologies are Being Used to Combat COVID-19?

Currently, hospitals and technology companies are collaborating to fight the virus. A few notable companies that have contributed to fighting the disease with innovative technologies include

TytoCare

TytoCare is being used at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel. This technology provides individuals in need of medical care with equipment for remote examinations. One innovative tool that’s offered by the company is a stethoscope that enables a doctor to remotely observe a patient’s heart and lungs. Patients are also given equipment that lets them send their doctor pictures of their skin, throat, and ears.

Current Health

Some hospitals in the US and UK are using Current Health’s software to remotely monitor patients. The company offers an arm device that records skin temperature, oxygen rate, pulse, respiratory rate, and step count. Current Health’s technology can be used by doctors to monitor patients who think they have COVID-19. This technology could help increase hospital capacity because patients who don’t need critical care can be monitored from home.

Infervision

Infervision is a Beijing-based company that is helping hospitals by analyzing CT scans. The company’s AI device was developed to use CT scans to diagnose lung cancer, but it’s now being used to help doctors identify COVID-19 to diagnose cases at a faster rate. Manually reading a CT scan can take about 15 minutes. However, infervision’s technology can read a CT scan in only 10 seconds.

Datos

The Sheba Medical Center is also using technology from Datos to fight the spread of COVID-19. This technology lets doctors make video calls with patients, and patients can record their body temperature as well.

Teledoc

Teledoc is a telehealth company that has seen a rapid stock increase since the outbreak. The company’s chief medical officer, Lewis Levy, stated that the company has the capability to provide real-time disease surveillance data to hospitals and has been working with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to combat the virus.

Dr. Christian Hirsch, Colorectal Surgeon at NYU Langone Health

Dr. Christian Hirsch is a surgeon based in New York City. As part of NYU Langone Health, Dr. Hirsch specializes in colorectal surgery, minimally invasive surgery, abdomen surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, treating colon cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer. By practicing and mastering these methods and specializations, Dr. Hirsch hopes to provide high quality care and alleviate patient stress surrounding procedures and operations.

 

He also serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery. His reputation in the medical field is renowned and widespread. He holds his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine. His clinical experience ranges from serving as a Categorical General Surgery Intern to a Chief Resident at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center General Surgery. In order to become a surgeon, intense schooling is required, and Dr. Hirsch demonstrated determination and skill as he completed his lessons and earned his certifications.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch also served as an Advanced Laparoscopic and Rectal Surgeon at Washington University’s Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery. Today, he works as a colon and rectal surgeon. He is one of only seven doctors to be affiliated with NYU Langone Hospitals. 

 

Dr. Hirsch has nearly three decades of experience in his field. He has built himself a reputation as someone who is willing to go above and beyond to help his patients. He’s far more concerned with helping them feel better than creating a legacy for himself. Dr. Christian Hirsch is known for being quick to offer a hand but slow to accept praise from others. The recognition for his skillful work is appreciated, but Dr. Hirsch values the opportunity to aid his patients more. He is especially known for his tendency to support individuals who are disenfranchised or disadvantaged in some way; his genuine love and compassion for his patients serves as a model for others in the medical field.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch knows how frightening undergoing surgery can be. He’s always happy to help alleviate his patients’ fears. His goal is to provide them with a sense of hope, no matter their background or financial status. Because surgery can seem daunting, Dr. Hirsch hopes to help patients better cope with the stress of undergoing procedures and better deal with the recovery process.

 

Dr. Hirsch also understands the importance of efficient surgery and patient care. He knows that cutting edge technology can be harnessed to help make surgery a better experience. This is the reason beyond his interest and vast expertise in new healthcare technology. He is especially interested in artificial intelligence, new technology, and other advancements. Technological developments in the healthcare industry are often met with some reservations by patients and practitioners alike, but Dr. Hirsch fully recognizes the importance of adopting new technology and updating techniques for the benefit of the patient and overall practice.

 

In addition to his work with NYU Langone Hospitals, Dr. Hirsch is a board member of the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery in addition to the American Board of Surgery. 

 

To learn more about Dr. Christian Hirsch, visit his website at DrChristianHirsch.com.

