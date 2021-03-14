Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How do you measure a year in a life?

“It’ll be two weeks,” they said. “You’ll come back to school in two weeks.” Two weeks turned into 26 two-week increments resulting in a year of solitude, grief, rest, unrest, healing and transformation. How have you changed this year? “Seasons of Love”, Rent’s powerhouse song perfectly illustrates our year.  How do you measure? Measure a year?  In daylights, In sunsets, In […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“It’ll be two weeks,” they said. 

“You’ll come back to school in two weeks.” 

Two weeks turned into 26 two-week increments resulting in a year of solitude, grief, rest, unrest, healing and transformation. 

How have you changed this year? 

“Seasons of Love”, Rent’s powerhouse song perfectly illustrates our year.

 How do you measure? Measure a year? 
In daylights,
In sunsets,
In midnights,
In cups of coffee,
In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife…

In truths that she learned
Or in times that she cried
In bridges he burned
Or the way that she died 
(Jonathan Larson, Rent, 1996, track 26)

Throughout this year…

we have all cried.
we have all grieved.
we have all gotten quieter.
we have all discovered a part of ourselves that we may not have known was there before.

My hope is that in doing so you have found your truth and who and what defines it. 

A part of you may have died only to be born into something stronger, more resilient and more sure of where you are heading. 

In getting quieter with yourself, 

You may have discovered who you are.

You got stronger.

You know what matters.

You know who matters. 

You know that you matter. 

This year has been full of uncertainty, fear, worry, transformation, awareness, chaos and new beginnings. 

Our new season of love is calling to us. 

As we begin year two of the pandemic, let’s continue to bring hope that life is shifting and life is beginning again.

Let us carry with us this newfound insight into ourselves so we bring a more centered, grounded and connected perspective as we begin to step out into the world. 

Let this next year be your Season of Love. 

We bring this love into the next season by being the love we want in our lives.

We can also manifest all the very things we want to bring into our lives.

We just welcomed in the New Moon in Pisces last night/this morning, a powerful manifesting moon. 

This energy lasts throughout the day today so join me for this guided meditation, Manifesting the Life of your Dreams, to pause for ten minutes and manifest the life of your dreams. This new moon invites us to close the chapter on what’s been happening and to dream up and bring in a bigger and more abundant life.

A new you, a new chapter and a new season of love awaits you.

    Erin Garay, CHT

    Erin Garay, Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master at Love.Heal.Thrive.

    Erin is a Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life mindset and energy techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools to help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety and provide significant perspective shifts.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo Credit: Jordan Mixson
    Community//

    How Long Is Too Long To Try?

    by Siobhan Kelleher Kukolic
    Well-Being//

    This Gym Helps Clients Stay Mindful of What Really Matters

    by Nancy Brown
    Community//

    5 Proven Steps That Will Help You Do What You Love

    by Vishal Kataria

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.