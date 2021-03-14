How do you measure a year in a life?

“It’ll be two weeks,” they said.



“You’ll come back to school in two weeks.”



Two weeks turned into 26 two-week increments resulting in a year of solitude, grief, rest, unrest, healing and transformation.



How have you changed this year?



“Seasons of Love”, Rent’s powerhouse song perfectly illustrates our year.



How do you measure? Measure a year?

In daylights,

In sunsets,

In midnights,

In cups of coffee,

In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife…



In truths that she learned

Or in times that she cried

In bridges he burned

Or the way that she died

(Jonathan Larson, Rent, 1996, track 26)



Throughout this year…



we have all cried.

we have all grieved.

we have all gotten quieter.

we have all discovered a part of ourselves that we may not have known was there before.



My hope is that in doing so you have found your truth and who and what defines it.



A part of you may have died only to be born into something stronger, more resilient and more sure of where you are heading.



In getting quieter with yourself,



You may have discovered who you are.



You got stronger.



You know what matters.



You know who matters.



You know that you matter.



This year has been full of uncertainty, fear, worry, transformation, awareness, chaos and new beginnings.



Our new season of love is calling to us.



As we begin year two of the pandemic, let’s continue to bring hope that life is shifting and life is beginning again.



Let us carry with us this newfound insight into ourselves so we bring a more centered, grounded and connected perspective as we begin to step out into the world.



Let this next year be your Season of Love.



We bring this love into the next season by being the love we want in our lives.



We can also manifest all the very things we want to bring into our lives.



We just welcomed in the New Moon in Pisces last night/this morning, a powerful manifesting moon.



This energy lasts throughout the day today so join me for this guided meditation, Manifesting the Life of your Dreams, to pause for ten minutes and manifest the life of your dreams. This new moon invites us to close the chapter on what’s been happening and to dream up and bring in a bigger and more abundant life.



A new you, a new chapter and a new season of love awaits you.