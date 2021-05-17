HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOURSELF ?

“Positive self esteem is the single most important characteristic of a winning human being”. (Dr Denis Waitley)

What determines your self esteem?

First, it is an accumulation of how you have talked to yourself; and how others have talked to you since the time you were old enough to understand.

Second, you believed and accepted it.

What can you do to strengthen your positive self esteem?

* Think, talk, act and believe that you are a winner!

* When using your inner voice, choose words that empower and inspire you.

* Avoid using words that tear you down or reduce your feeling of self worth.

* Awareness is the key. (Start by being aware of how you talk to yourself.)

* Create: positive, empowering “affirmations” to replace those limiting beliefs that you have believed for all these years. For example: “I am a winner”… “I am responsible”.

Make a Difference…

One of the key responsibilities of a leader (parent – teacher – friend – boss) is to create an environment and culture that supports and builds the self esteem of the people that work with you.

