HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOURSELF ?

The Power of Positive Self Esteem

 “Positive self esteem is the single most important characteristic of a winning human being”. (Dr Denis Waitley)

What determines your self esteem? 

First, it is an accumulation of how you have talked to yourself; and how others have talked to you since the time you were old enough to understand. 

Second, you believed and accepted it.

What can you do to strengthen your positive self esteem? 

* Think, talk, act and believe that you are a winner! 

* When using your inner voice, choose words that empower and inspire you. 

* Avoid using words that tear you down or reduce your feeling of self worth. 

* Awareness is the key. (Start by being aware of how you talk to yourself.) 

* Create: positive, empowering “affirmations” to replace those limiting beliefs that you have believed for all these years. For example: “I am a winner”… “I am responsible”.

Make a Difference…

One of the key responsibilities of a leader (parent – teacher – friend – boss) is to create an environment and culture that supports and builds the self esteem of the people that work with you.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

