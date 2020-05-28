How Do I Motivate Myself to Work out During Covid-19 Lockdown?

As our daily moment has been restricted due to lockdown during coronavirus pandemic, it can become difficult to keep up with your exercise routine, especially if you are a gym-goer. Your gym may be closed, but that does not mean you stop working out completely. It is definitely possible to work out from home.

I understand the lockdown is really a sluggish phase, in fact, I find sitting at home most of the day frustrating and I miss my gym trainer who constantly pushed me to achieve the unachievable. As I have to push myself to work out, I find it really hard to get it started. Here are a few tips that have helped me stay active during the lockdown and motivate myself to workout.

Can Exercise Help You Against Coronavirus?

There is no research that proves that exercise is effective against coronavirus but as you work out, your overall fitness improves which means that your immunity gets boosted. A boosted immunity can help you fight the virus, so it is essential that you keep yourself fit during the lockdown.

Lockdown Exercise Motivation Tips:

1. Go Outside for some time If you Can:

Check the lockdown guidelines given by your government for your area. If it is allowed to go out for a while then take a quick walk or jog for some time so you feel active and can breathe fresh air. Remember to maintain social distancing.

2. Include Your Family Members in the Routine:

Doing home exercise with your family can be more fun than doing it alone. It is also beneficial for your family members to exercise and you get to spend more time with them.

3. Track Your Workout:

Use fitness trackers and apps to maintain an exercise journal. Set a reminder every day so that you are reminded when to workout.

4. Sneak Movement in Your Daily Routine:

Do not just focus on 1-hour exercise every day but keep yourself active the entire day by doing various household chores and helping your family members through the day.

5. Make Use of Technology:

Many personal trainers are offering online sessions, which is a good option if you are someone like me who needs a constant push to stay active.

How much exercise do I need?

This is a period of uncertainty that can be stressful for many. Exercise is one way you can keep your mind away from the day-to-day issues and it also helps you clear your mind off. You need not push yourself too hard during the lockdown but stick to a minimum 150 minutes of workout per week which is about 30 minutes for 5 days in a week.

I am asking you to keep it light because without a proper trainer if you overdo things, you may incur workout injury which is the last thing you wish to deal with during the lockdown. Still, if you are already dealing with such an injury, then do not hesitate to consult a sports physiotherapist who will not just help you recover from the injury but also guide you to do the right kind of workout for your fitness.

And At Last- Reward Yourself:

The current scenario is such that you cannot participate in your favorite forms of exercise. It is ok if you are not enjoying your workout as most people do not feel motivated working out from home. If you miss 1-2 days of workout every week, do not beat yourself about it. Focus on doing better the next week. Also, remember to treat yourself after each workout session by taking a long bath and drinking your favorite smoothie, this will motivate you to do better every day.