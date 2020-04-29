Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How COVID-19 Will Change The Music World For The Better

It was in times of uncertainty, difficulty, fear and hardship that some of our most successful businesses were created, and this time is no different!

By

Had I not experienced this myself, then I would never say it, but COVID-19 has changed the music industry, and I think it’s for the better. Of course, it is utterly heartbreaking that we have lost businesses throughout the virus, and of course, the economy is suffering majorly. However, when this all dies down, and things begin to return to whatever our new normal may be, one thing will have changed, one thing will have improved, and that one thing will open up a world of business opportunities for the music industry. 

COVID-19 has forced us to move online! A portion of the world has refused to be online, and right now if they want to enjoy at least some of the luxuries they have had in the past, they too will need to be online. What does this mean for the music industry?

People discover things when they are bored. Tonnes of new music and new artists will be discovered during the COVID-19, new fans and supporters mean new sales and higher business turnover.

People are inside more than ever. Right now, we are inside more than we have ever been before, as we should be, minimising the risk to our health. In the past it has been challenging to get our audience to our shows, now all we have to do is take the show to them. Our audience doesn’t even have to leave their loungeroom. But, when restrictions are lifted, people will want to go out, and they are far more likely to go to your show because you have been able to create and grow a connection with them, therefore increasing their loyalty to you.

More people are online. What else is there to do after you have ordered take out, been for your daily walk, cleaned your house top to bottom and walked the family dog three times? Even if you were never online very much or at all before the pandemic, many more people are learning how to use the internet out of necessity, this means people will get used to purchasing online, and that means:

  • more online ticket sales for concerts
  • pre-ordering new music 
  • signing up for promotions, newsletters and memberships 
  • sharing more content with their friends (organic growth)

COVID-19 has changed the world, it’s had an impact on all of us in some way or another and while it’s easy to see the negative impact, maybe if we look hard enough, we will see the positive ones too!. 

Kristy James, Career Coach and Owner/Founder at Shape Music

Kristy James is a multi-award winning singer/songwriter/recording artist, award-winning business owner and career coach. Kristy created Shape Music to help independent artists navigate the music industry. Using her knowledge and experience, Kristy helps artists successfully launch and grow their career. For free tips and downloads including a free 5 Step Plan for your career click HERE

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.