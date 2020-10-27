How Can You Keep Your Employees Motivated?

If you are thinking the most important thing which makes any organization successful, then the answer is the ‘workforce or the employees.’ An employee is one of the most important assets of any business. It will not wrong to say that employees are the backbone of the organisation. No company can survive without the right set of employees in the organization.

Every employer must take care of their employees in the best possible way. The employees should feel motivated and energetic while working in a company. They must have a feeling of positivity and motivation among themselves while working. There are various responsibilities of the employer which need to be followed for the long term retention of their employees.

So, here are a few tips to which must be followed by the employers to keep their employees motivated:

Recognising Their Work

When somebody is working for you or your company, you must give recognition to their work. You can send them an appreciation mail or give them incentives for their good work. If the performance of the employees is continuously growing, he/she must be promoted. This will not only motivate them but improve their performance as well.

Set Up Achievable Goals

Rather than setting up long term and tough goals, you should set up weekly goals and that too achievable. While setting up the goals, imagine if you were at your employees’ place would you be able to achieve those goals. Therefore, it is essential to set up goals with proper brainstorming. When an employee completes a goal, a sense of achievement comes into the mind, and he will be motivated to work better.

Trust Your Employees

Without trust, no relationship can last long. So is in the case of employees and employers. If you cannot trust your employees and doubt their work, then don’t expect a positive response from them as well. A sense of trust is very important in any organization. You must have faith in the work of your employees so they can feel positive and motivated in the organization.

Be Polite And Humble

It is important to share a good relationship with your employees. If you are rude or harsh with your employees, they will never be comfortable talking to you. They will always try to maintain a distance and hesitate to share their thought san opinions with you. Instead of being motivated, they will feel under pressure. In that case, it is completely your responsibility as an employer to maintain good relations with your employees. After all they are the most important part of your organisation and your business could not survive long without them.

Make Workplace More Fun

If you do same work the whole day without any break, a sense of boredom and restlessness will appear. Just like machines, human also needs rest, so is the case of employees, to keep them motivated it is better to involve them in a few fun activities. It will not only make them feel relaxed, but they will also feel motivated and energetic to work better.

Appreciate Open Communication

Rather than making the communication restricted in an organisation, you must appreciate a free flow of communication of network in an organisation. An employee must feel free to talk with their co-workers, their managers, or even the owners of the organisation. This will not only encourage them to share their views and ideas which are beneficial to the organisation, but they will also feel that they are an important part of the organisation.

Regular Training Is Important

It is a common situation in any organisation that the employees feel demotivated due to the lack of knowledge of the latest techniques. In that case, what employer can do best is provide regular training on the latest technologies to the employees. So they can work well with the latest techniques as well. This will keep them motivated as they are learning new things which will help in their professional growth.

Create A Positive Work Environment

Everybody wants to work in a positive work environment; no matter he is an employer or employee. Both employer and employee must create such an environment in the organization that they get a feeling of positivity. Employees may come and go, so the major role in creating a positive environment is of the employer. There should not be too much of restrictions in the company and the employee should feel free to work. They must have a feeling that they are a part of the organization instead of that they are working for someone else. Though it is a mutual effort to create a positive environment in the organisation, no doubt the role of the employer is major as compared to an employee.

Organise Seminars and Meetings

Everybody in the organization is open to learn new things which keep them motivated to use new information in their work. Organising informative seminars and meetings can really help a lot in this case. Group discussions and presentations on informative topics can really help. This is the best method to impart knowledge without creating boredom among the employees. Active participation by the employees shows that they are interested in learning new things and using such things in their work as well.

So these are some of the best methods to keep your employees motivated and encourage them to give their best performance. Working in a positive environment is always encouraged by employees and employers as well.

So, both should try their best to create a good working environment, to improve work performance as well. You must also try these basic methods to keep your employees motivated and to retain them in the organisation for a long run along with the better results for the organization.