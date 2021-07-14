How Can Watching TV Improve Your Emotional Well-Being

It’s easy to imagine a scenario in which watching TV isn’t good for our mental health, but there’s no reason to assume that it’s necessarily bad. In fact, there is evidence showing that watching television can actually be good for us. According to the World Health Organization, more than two billion people around the world regularly watch TV, and research conducted by the University of Toronto shows that those who do so are less likely to suffer from mental illness.

In many parts of the world, people have turned to television and online streaming services to get through the time and information gap left by a severe outbreak. These streamed media services offer audiences an interesting way to fill the gap, as they allow them to watch programs, they would not otherwise be able to see without access to the Internet.

The benefits of positive emotions

So how can TV help us live a healthier life? We know that art is an excellent way of communicating our emotions. Most often, we are drawn to the arts because we want to feel strong emotions.

Positive emotions aren’t just for the soul; they can also help ease physical discomfort. Supportive research shows that positive emotions like joy and delight can help “undo” the negative effects of unpleasant physical symptoms associated with stress, which can in turn relieve anxiety and pain.

What and how to watch

Some people find TV mindlessly depressing. Watching TV on your own time without any intentions to have a positive effect on your mood, can be a less than ideal use of time. At the same time, there are many opportunities for us to intentionally boost our wellbeing through activities, such as exercise or meditation.

What do we suggest you watch to look after your wellbeing? We can’t deny that people enjoy watching TV shows and films, but it’s important to remember that research has found that these forms of entertainment may not actually be beneficial. So what should you watch to improve your wellbeing?

A comedy series with originality and laughs to spare. The aforementioned sitcoms and their excellent number of episodes ensure you’ll have a great time watching, laughing, and coming back for more.

Instead of surfing aimlessly or browsing around online, use the Internet as a research tool to find information about the kind of material you want. Search for the content that fits your tastes and interests, and go straight to the programme, website or video that appeals to you.

Another great way to improve your life is to watch TV with other people. Even though there won’t be any in person interaction, having a discussion about the plot or theme of a show can be fun and entertaining.

When you find a show that makes you feel good, take a break and savour the experience. Watching an episode of a show more than once can lead to binge-watching. With each new episode, you become more drawn into the story, which eventually draws you into a frenzy to watch yet another one. Sometimes it’s best to enjoy the experience and anticipate the pleasure of watching another episode of your favourite show at some point in the future.

Since it’s all about emotions, let’s dig a bit further into it.

Emotional Intelligence – What is it?

Emotional intelligence is essential to being successful, and critical for making the right decisions. To become emotionally intelligent is to be aware of your own feelings and those of others. It’s about being able to recognize and understand emotions, in oneself and others.

Let me break it down for you…

Practice Self-Awareness To Brake-free

Emotions are habits that we learn from our upbringing. To break out of old patterns, we have to take a hard look at our belief system and how we think about the world. It starts with knowing yourself and accepting who you are. When we get emotionally stuck, it is because we have forgotten who we are or where we came from.

We don’t know what we’re doing. It’s unclear where we’re headed. We’re lost and confused. Awareness of self involves understanding yourself, how you feel about yourself, and the biggest challenge: figuring out what you don’t know about yourself.

Channel Your Emotions In The Right Way

People who believe that emotions are the highest form of understanding life often seek ways to “control” their emotions. You can’t. You can only react to them. To understand emotions is to be vulnerable to them.

Joy is something to be shared with people you love — it’s a joyous and uplifting emotion that’s meant to be shared. But joy can turn into a horrible emotion when it’s derived from doing things that are harmful or hurting others.

Such is the act of making an emotional response: recognizing a feeling, deciding if it’s appropriate or inappropriate, and deciding how you will respond.

Motivate Yourself To Feel Amazing

I’ve experienced an amazing thing. I was able to read a book all night and nothing else seemed to matter. This situation feels as though I’ve been there for hours, but in reality, only a few minutes has passed. I get distracted by how much fun it is to write. Sometimes I lose track of time, and when that happens, I get lost in the rhythm of ideas, words, and sentences.

Most people look for inspiration first. They want a big change in their life. They are confused and want to know what they need to do and how they can do it. They might want to achieve something with their lives, but are not sure how to get started.

Get out and make something. Whether it’s a craft, a poem or something to build with wood, get creative and express your creativity. Taking a few online classes can never hurt either. Developing new skills is a great way to help you grow, which in turn will allow you to find a new job or start your own business. It’s all about taking control of your time.

Recognize Emotions to Create Healthier Relationships

Our purpose in this article has been to show you how to positively manage your emotions in your own life. Emotional intelligence is about fostering relationships and helping others live healthier lives. Healthy relationships start with mutual respect and a willingness to communicate feelings.

When you connect and empathize with others, you become more human. By listening to others and sharing yourself honestly with them, you become a more human person.

To empathize with someone means to be in their shoes. You must attempt to understand how they feel and think. There is no need to agree with them or make the other person feel understood. Empathy means you love them for who they are and not how they could serve your purpose.