How Can I Motivate My Employees?

Paul B. Thornton

During my career, I have been asked that question at least 50 times. My consistent answer has been to simply ask the employee this question—What motivates you?

A great deal of research has been conducted on motivation. Some of the major findings include:

People are most motivated by their strongest needs

Each person has a unique set of needs

Needs and motives change over time

Answers to the—What motives you—question have included the following comments:

Acceptance

Accomplishing goals

Being creative

Being part of a team

Having fun

Goals and purpose

Growth and development

Interesting work

Job security

Learning new skills

Money, bonuses

Power

Recognition

Relationships

Status, feeling important

Time off

The best managers and leaders use this information to design tasks, provide opportunities, and give rewards that motivate each employee. They periodically ask similar question, such as what energizes you to perform at your best—to discover what factors may have increased in importance.

Another good question to ask—What de-motivates you? Your employees will tell you rather quickly what turns them off. So, you know what to avoid.

As Will Rodgers said, “When you go fishing, you bait the hook not with what you like, but with what the fish likes.”

