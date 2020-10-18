How Can Connection Fix Our Problems?

Social unrest, natural disasters, a pandemic, economic crisis, polarization—falling upon us all at once in America and the rest of the world alike. This is the first time in history in which the blows are coming at such a global scale, regardless of background or nationality, gender or status. And the problems will only increase until we use this unique opportunity to realize that we navigate these troubled waters together for a reason, that only through our connection will we be able to stay afloat in this storm.

If we move toward positive connection above our divisive inclinations—prioritizing values of unity throughout human society—then we will ensure good health for the entire planet and a whole new harmonious level of existence will open up for us. Michael Laitman

Hunger, wars, and natural disasters are in the forecast and no one is promising the worst is already behind us. On the contrary, all the indicators show that the world is nowhere close to being healed. In the midst of the current crisis and the gloomy predictions, there is a sense of fatigue in people. Just when we begin to expect to recover from the wide-ranging repercussions of Covid-19, a second wave erupts with new lockdowns on the horizon, the economy shrinks further, and putting food on the table becomes harder than ever.

As if all this were not enough, extreme weather conditions have become the new normal. For the second time in history, the hurricane season in America has been so active that the 21 storm names selected to cover this season have already been used up and the National Hurricane Center has had to put together a new list with name options using the Greek alphabet.

All the troubles, all the imbalances the world is experiencing are in fact the result of a struggle between two forces in nature: the force of separation and the force of connection. But what kind of connection is it that we are referring to here? We are referring to an indivisible link that should take place between individuals at the human level, the highest level in nature, above the flora and fauna. It is crucial because human beings, and specifically the relationships between us, have the most profound influence on the lower levels of nature.

Screening a Positive Force

When humans connect correctly, it creates a sort of magnetic field that permeates the rest of nature. Until now humanity has been driven by negative thoughts and reckless, oppressive behavior toward one another, affecting the ecosystem negatively by this. The viruses we pass to each other are the biological expression of our harmful and negative relationships. Thus, if we don’t correct our mutual connection, future pandemics will be standing in line waiting to be revealed.

It’s not the matter of what will burst out next or where it will happen; the entire world is in a state of constant agitation, and the amplitude of the calamities is growing day by day. We are witnesses to the snowballing speed and the magnitude of these shocks.

We exist in a global, holistic, and complete system in which all the elements are perfectly integrated, with the exception of people. But there is no way out for us, no possibility of escape, because even though we are not fully aware of our absolute interdependence, we are ruled by the law of the global integral system in which everybody influences everybody as well as every other part of nature. So, if we continue being ruled by our egos—which direct us to look out for ourselves, secretly pleased by the misfortunes and hardships of others—we will bring ourselves to the point of destruction of planet earth and the “crown of creation,” the human race.

Do we have an alternative? Yes, we do. We need to cultivate mutual consideration and responsibility—the positive force—today more than ever before to balance our egoistic lifestyle—the negative force—and spare ourselves from untold amounts of unnecessary suffering. We must start by actively surrounding ourselves with an environment that inspires us to care for one another, to cooperate and connect positively.

In a nutshell, nature constantly evolves through a series of crises, and the ultimate result of these is to activate us to reach greater cooperation and unity. Precisely at this time of universal crisis, we are being prepared to make a global-scale shift to full integration with nature.

If we move toward positive connection above our divisive inclinations—prioritizing values of unity throughout human society—then we will ensure good health for the entire planet and a whole new harmonious level of existence will open up for us.