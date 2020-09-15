Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Businesses Can Support Employees of Color

The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt in workplaces and homes across the world. Although the headlines indicate that we are one people, people’s actions during the pandemic show that we are not sailing in the same boat. Black and brown workers are suffering unequally during the pandemic. It seems that there is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt in workplaces and homes across the world. Although the headlines indicate that we are one people, people’s actions during the pandemic show that we are not sailing in the same boat. Black and brown workers are suffering unequally during the pandemic. It seems that there is inequitable access to healthcare based on color.

According to reputable sources, the number of black front-line healthcare workers is not equal to brown workers. This exposes a particular race to the lethal virus more than the others. The pandemic has unearthed the existing reality of occupation segmentation, as specific demographic segments are more protected than others.

So, while employees are grieving due to the devastating impact of the pandemic, disparities make the pain more intense to minority workers. Therefore, employers must support employees of color during challenging times. Here are ways how employers can protect employees of color during the pandemic.

Encourage and Create room for employees to care for each other

During the current crisis, numerous people are suffering from psychological trauma. In fact, the number of people suffering from trauma exceeds that of those experiencing physical injuries. Employees may shy away from asking for some time off to focus on their wellbeing since employment is becoming unpredictable. Leaders should consider giving their workers explicit permission to spend time with their loved ones and care for themselves.

Discourage xenophobic, biased, and racist behaviors

This is the high time to discourage biased and racist behavior in team settings. With the heightened anxiety and fear, leaders may come around “serious jokes “concerning the outbreak of coronavirus in the workplace. Recently, we heard of a virtual gathering that was discussing how personal protective equipment from china could likely be infected from the “Chinese virus.” When such comments become normalized and permissible in the workplace, minority workers might suffer in silence.

Come up with intentional spaces to reveal the sentiments, experiences, and needs of employees of color

Leaders should allow employees of color to share their experiences and that their families during the pandemic. Such forums encourage other employees to interact and care for their Asian colleagues. Additionally, through such forums, employees can learn about the history of bias and call out racism in others.

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

 

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Performance of the business
Community//

Easy steps to inspire employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

by Grace Kaironge
Community//

The key survival skill required by all workers is … (it’s going to be a rude shock to many people)

by Patrick Ow CA
Community//

Want to Maintain Employee Engagement During A Pandemic? Be Human Forward.

by Rebecca Henderson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.