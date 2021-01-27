Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Businesses Can Approach Diversity Correctly

When COVID-19 first started hitting the world hard, it impacted the fundamental driver of much of the world’s growth: the supply chain. Lockdowns had yet to come to the United States, but 70% of companies were already assessing their supplies to determine what was locked up abroad. In the decades prior, lean supply chains had […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When COVID-19 first started hitting the world hard, it impacted the fundamental driver of much of the world’s growth: the supply chain. Lockdowns had yet to come to the United States, but 70% of companies were already assessing their supplies to determine what was locked up abroad. In the decades prior, lean supply chains had been the key to doing business across. Now, after months of supply chain disruptions bad enough to reach the general public’s awareness, firms need to adapt. The troubles of the pandemic are not over. Not for individuals, and certainly not for businesses either.

Last year, 97% of businesses worldwide were impacted by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. At the same time, 81% of businesses reported lower demand for their products. These factors combined led to 76% of businesses reporting reduced revenue with an average of a 23% decline. For many businesses, losing 23% in revenue is the difference between operation and shutdown. With small businesses “at the mercy of larger retail buyers and suppliers” according to Avinandan Mukherjee, Dean of the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University, they face increased risk from the pandemic-induced recession.

Already, the ills facing many businesses have been terminal. 60% of company closures during the pandemic are now permanent. The hardest hit businesses were those owned by racial minorities and those operating in high-rent zip codes. In the first two weeks of the pandemic, 65% of small businesses in high rent zip codes laid off staff compared to 30% in lower rent areas. From February to April, minority business ownership declined almost twice as much as did Whites. Black Americans were the worst hit, losing 41% of their small businesses in a two-month time period.

These closures are more than just a tragedy for the individual owner or a bad sign for the economy. They’re also a setback for racial equality. Minority owned businesses are vital to equalizing the wealth gap between White Americans and communities of color. According to Robert Fairlie, Professor of Economics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, these firms are important to “local job creation, economic advancement, and [erasing] longer-term wealth inequality.”

A great shame of when these businesses closed is that summer 2020 brought public outcry for racial equality and diversity in all areas of life, especially among the younger generation. 7 in 10 millennials chose to shop with brands demonstrating diversity and inclusion in 2020, and over half of Americans aged 18 to 34 said they would never want to work for a firm that failed to speak out during the protests. Companies who stayed silent risked the loss of both customers and future employees. Many promised greater diversity in the future. The time has come for them to follow through.

Diversity isn’t just a trend; it’s a winning business strategy. Diverse suppliers and workforces in the local area lead to flourishing communities, more product innovations, new patent filings, and more citations on patents. For the 1 in 3 companies unprepared to move beyond diversity compliance, their inflexibility is a liability for the future.

    Brian Wallace, President at NowSourcing

    Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Covid-19 Lesson : Supply Chain Resilience, Reconfigurability, and Responsiveness

    by Shaun Jayaratnam
    Community//

    A CEO’s Firsthand Struggles From the Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and How He’s Dealing With it

    by Sunday Adenekan
    3 COVID-Led Opportunities for Small Businesses
    Community//

    3 COVID-Led Opportunities for Small Businesses

    by Sherry S

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.