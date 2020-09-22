Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Artist Dwayne Kirkland Radiates Positive Energy in His Music Even Through Hardship

It might be hard for people during this time to turn to positivity as an outlet. However, for artist Dwayne Kirkland radiating positive energy through music and vibes has always just been a way of life. Dwayne Kirkland, also known as D Kirk (KV) is an artist from Philadelphia who has developed his love for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It might be hard for people during this time to turn to positivity as an outlet. However, for artist Dwayne Kirkland radiating positive energy through music and vibes has always just been a way of life.

Dwayne Kirkland, also known as D Kirk (KV) is an artist from Philadelphia who has developed his love for music directly from his father. Through trials and tribulations, he would find his love for making music through inspiration and dedication.

With a sound that could be best described as west coast swagger, D Kirk is an artist who believes that music is meant to make you feel good. By being surrounded by friends and family of Caribbean and Jamaican decent, his music is inspired by the sounds of island style dancehall beats.

Although feel-good music can be used as a way of escaping reality, Dwayne understands the importance of mental health awareness. After publicly advocating for mental health awareness, Dwayne has admitted to dealing with depression since high school.

Although several of his songs radiate positive energy, it is important to acknowledge the ramifications of mental health and for Dwayne’s fans talking about mental health, could make all the difference.

Radiating positive energy is a skillset that artist D Kirk has developed and carefully crafted for years. D Kirk understands the power of his platform and voice; he uses it to speak on important issues and also changes how we feel every single day.

Avery Bishop, Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Avery Bishop is Senior Editor at Los Angeles/San Diego based feature platform DARK Magazine. Avery has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Award-Winning Singer PJ Vegas Discusses the Balance Between Music and Mental Health

by Skylar Terrana
Community//

Musician Sketchmesome Shares Valuable Advice On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success.

by Samuel Sope
Community//

Memoirs of A True Artist: How Artist Crash Barbosa Uses His Platform For Justice

by Avery Bishop

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.