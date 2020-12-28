Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Are You Celebrating this Christmas?

By
Only a Few Days to Christmas How Ready are You?

Take a Few Deep Breaths

While you are running around preparing for Christmas and the festive season, remember to stop and take a few deep breaths and pace yourself.
It will all get done, and if it doesn’t, maybe it wasn’t a priority.

It is not about how much you accomplish, but about enjoying what you are doing to reach your final outcome.
You can so easily get caught up in all the must and the have to and leave no time to enjoy the important little things, the ones that usually have a greater meaning to us, like listening to the stories of our parents, grandparents, our children, grandchildren, cooking an old family recipe.
That “important little thing” is different for each one of you.
Seek it and live it.

Put on your glasses and view the past year through a lens of positive experiences

The past year has not been a pleasant one for most of you, myself included.
Even unpleasant experiences bring with it the most valuable lessons, only if you sit still enough and put on your glasses and see the past year through a lens of positive experiences, lessons, compassion, love and look deep inside your heart will you find the positives it has brought into your life.

Wishing you, your family and loved ones a very
Merry Christmas and a Happy and safe New Year 2021

Please feel free to share the article.
Always happy to hear what you have to say, share your comments, your thoughts and experiences.

Much Love
Christine


www.ultimateminds.com.au
Email: [email protected]
Mb: 0421944962

    Christine Lee, Mindset, Holistic Coach and Mentor at Ultimate Minds

    I am the owner of Ultimate Minds, Mindset and Holistic Coach
    My interest in working with people began early in life.

    When I was a little girl, I had a close bond with my grandmother, who was not well.

    All I wanted to do was to take her pain away.
    As a child, if I was told something was not possible, I was determined to seek for possibilities.
    I knew from a young age that if I wanted to have a fulfilled life and be true to myself I needed to step out and create my own path.

    I knew I needed to be clear on what I wanted.
    Believe in myself and trust that whatever path I followed it will not only make
    a difference in my life but in other peoples lives.

    I have a strong belief that there is always a choice, a solution and an answer to any problems and challenging life experience we encounter.
    There is a gift, a lesson in every experience, being still and listening to the messages we often ignore maybe the answers to lead us to the path we are meant to follow.

    Allowing our heart and mind to unite and discover what has true meaning for us.
    What is it that we love to do?  Why is it that we are holding back? 

    The passion and genuine care to help people "Discover their Full Potential” is rewarding and fulfilling beyond what words can express.

    Diploma in Life Coaching
    NLP Practitioner
    Matrix and Timeline Therapist
    Diploma in Business and Marketing

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

