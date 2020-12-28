How Are You Celebrating this Christmas?

Only a Few Days to Christmas How Ready are You?

Take a Few Deep Breaths

While you are running around preparing for Christmas and the festive season, remember to stop and take a few deep breaths and pace yourself.

It will all get done, and if it doesn’t, maybe it wasn’t a priority.

It is not about how much you accomplish, but about enjoying what you are doing to reach your final outcome.

You can so easily get caught up in all the must and the have to and leave no time to enjoy the important little things, the ones that usually have a greater meaning to us, like listening to the stories of our parents, grandparents, our children, grandchildren, cooking an old family recipe.

That “important little thing” is different for each one of you.

Seek it and live it.

Put on your glasses and view the past year through a lens of positive experiences

The past year has not been a pleasant one for most of you, myself included.

Even unpleasant experiences bring with it the most valuable lessons, only if you sit still enough and put on your glasses and see the past year through a lens of positive experiences, lessons, compassion, love and look deep inside your heart will you find the positives it has brought into your life.

Wishing you, your family and loved ones a very

Merry Christmas and a Happy and safe New Year 2021

