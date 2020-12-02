Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How an Investment Mentor Can Help You Succeed

How an Investment Mentor Can Help You Succeed

By

Investments can be a tricky undertaking even in the best of times. Markets can change quickly or move at a snail’s pace, and it can be hard to navigate and choose investments wisely that will have the best chances of benefiting you in the long run. An investment mentor can solve these problems and answer any questions as they often have decades of experience in the investment industry. Choosing to use a mentor can often open up opportunities and tap into resources that will help progress your career exponentially. 

Answer Important Questions

When should you invest and in what? What types of investments should you avoid and seek? Unless you’re constantly monitoring the market and the multitude of aspects that affect the market, it can be difficult to decide what route is best for your goals. An investment mentor can take your goals and their knowledge to give you in-depth answers and guide you where you need to invest or sell. An investment mentor should be an expert and therefore a wealth of knowledge you should take full advantage of when investing, regardless of your experience level. 

Highlight Weaknesses and Provide Constructive Criticisms

When evaluating your current goals, strategies, and actions, it’s nearly impossible to be objective and determine where you’re doing well and where you need to improve. An investment mentor can take all of those things into account and provide a summary detailing where you need to make improvements and where you’re doing well. You’ll need this information in order to make better decisions and enjoy more successes. 

Assist in Setting Long-Term Goals and Strategies

Short-term goals and strategies will only get you so far in life. All short-term goals should be building towards a larger, long-term goal. When you get an investment mentor they will be able to give you achievable goals and the plan by which you can accomplish them. Without a clear plan, you will be investing blindly and that is not a sound investment strategy. Investment mentors provide knowledge and stability to your plan, so you can invest without worrying whether or not you’re on the right track. 

    Sonia Hodgin, Formulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant at FORMULAIC, Inc.

    With more than two decades of professional experience, Sonia Hodgin is a skilled real estate investor, a dedicated mentor, and a skilled entrepreneur based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Alongside founding and operating Hodgin & Co., Love Lily & Abby, and [poh koh mod] architecture/design, Sonia has been with Formulaic Inc. for more than 15 years as a MasterFormulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant. In this role, she operates in Arizona, Missouri, Colorado, and California to offer training in the 300 formulas to other investors and professionals.

    Previously in her career, Sonia Hodgin has held roles with the Tucson Pantano Rotary, TRUE WOMEN Tucson, Tucson Real Estate Exchangers, Linkitivity, and the Boy Scouts of America. Learn more about Sonia on her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

