How a tiny habit made a world of difference in my life.

Forgiveness is a bliss!

There comes a time in our life when we are hurt and we take hell lot of time to come out of it.

I was 19 years old when this incident happened and that one conversation changed my life forever.

I was young,naive and too sensitive a girl.

Very shy and timid.

Thinly built with a nerdy look.

I was always bullied for my looks at school.

I hated those boys all my life.

I dreamt of kicking their ass multiple number of times.

It was my first day at college.

I was walking towards my class with a heavy heart.

I feared that the same thing should not repeat with me all over again.

My heart skipped a beat while I entered the class.

I chose to sit on the first bench.

Ignored the rest of the class.

It was reccess time and I could feel someone behind me.

I closed my eyes held the desk tight and didn’t dare to look back.

In fear pulled off the first day.

I was extremely relieved looking at my Dad who was there to pick me up.

I jumped into the car.

My Dad asked how was my first day at college.

I said it was awful!

He said it was sad and college days are the best days of life.

And college friends always remain close to our heart.

I sobbed and vented my heart out to him.

He said that he would take me to a place .

He introduced me to a lady who was twinning with me.

What surprised me was-

She looked exactly like me!

What shocked me was-

She was happy,enterprising and confident!

Quite opposite to me.

Leaving us alone my dad went out of her cabin.

We exchanged pleasantries.

She has something special in her and I confessed everything to her.

She had an instantaneous solution for me.

She laughed away and just said two things.

“Forgive those who hurt you.

Bless them.

Let go off your past.

Start every day with this tiny habit and see how life turns around.”

That was a life changing conversation.

Next day I woke up and forgave all those who hurt me.

Blessed them.

I felt a big burden was off my shoulders.

My body and my heart became light.

I walked into to the class with a big smile and looked at others into thier eyes.

That’s it.

We became great friends and that was the best time I had in my life.

Both my happiness and confidence meter went high.

My life turned around and got everything back to my control.

Today,I am a life coach and a healer.

Each day I get to hear wonderful stories of my clients on how forgiveness turned their life around.

A tiny habit made a world of difference to me.

Indeed,forgiveness is a bliss!

I forgive often.

Do you?

    Sirisha Dhilli, Language and Softskills Coach

