Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How A Note from My Grandmother Inspired Me to Spread Kindness Decades Later

Life has a funny way of revealing itself to you if you take the time to notice. As a young girl, I was always aware of framed quotes that hung in our homes throughout the years. The quotes, handwritten, some printed on paper, ranged from everyone like Abraham Lincoln to Helen Keller. There was one […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Life has a funny way of revealing itself to you if you take the time to notice.

As a young girl, I was always aware of framed quotes that hung in our homes throughout the years. The quotes, handwritten, some printed on paper, ranged from everyone like Abraham Lincoln to Helen Keller. There was one that I specifically remember more than the others. It was one that my mom had taken the time to needlepoint. There was nothing special about the quote, but I do remember that it was always around, never far from where my mom spent time. I must have seen it thousands of times. It simply read “Kindness is the oil that takes friction out of life.” I will never really know, but I’ve been wondering lately if that quote and the unique family story behind it ultimately inspired me to spread kindness?

My maternal grandmother died when I was in 5th grade. I remember her vividly. I am also named after her, “Louise.” She was a happy, robust woman who I thought was unbelievably special because she let me shell butter beans with her, and she had a beautiful purple bathroom.

The apartment, in rural Georgia where she lived, was small, but that bathroom felt like the Taj Mahal when I visited. I can still see it now. The colors were vibrant, and there were floral designs everywhere. I thought it was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen.

Grandma sold Avon for a living. The cosmetic and skincare line offered many women back in the day, the opportunity to sell items door to door. My mom tells the story of how Grandma never learned to drive so she walked everywhere to find customers. As a single mom, she would walk miles to make money for her family. But Grandma not only sold Avon, she would often return to those neighborhoods to help out the less fortunate that she met along her work route.

Mom says Grandma was the kindest person she ever met. She would help families who were struggling and found time to spread kindness even though by most standards, Grandma was financially poor. She may have lacked money, but she overflowed in generosity choosing to give of her time, attention, and cooking skills.

When Grandma died, my mom found a small piece of paper in Grandma’s purse. She had written these words on the paper: “Kindness is the oil that takes friction out of life.” Mom was so moved she took that quote, made a needlepoint out of it, and framed it. The rest is history. It wasn’t until years later that I would put two and two together. I knew the story but never gave it much thought until recently when I was home visiting my family.

Mom, now a senior citizen herself, has had the quote hanging in her home for years. I assume it has been a gentle reminder of her mom and the joy she found when she spread kindness in her own life.

I had a positive thought recently that maybe my grandmother’s urge to write that quote on a piece of paper so many decades ago, somehow in some way influenced my choices growing up and now in the present. I would like to think so. I too started collecting inspiring quotes in high school. I have journals full of them. When I was a high school teacher, I would hang quotes all around my classroom. Even to this day, I make homemade journals for friends and family with shared quotes inside.

It warms my heart to think the past actions and influence of a woman who recognized the importance of kindness, helped me create a space to share kindness today with the world. When I created my company Be Kind & Co., I never dreamt of what was possible. I only knew, possibly just subconsciously, that I needed, in a way, to share the message my grandmother wrote on that piece of paper.

The company name, mission statement and even choice of color you see on the site is a conscious choice. I chose purple. Yep, purple- just like my grandmother’s bathroom. And if you are wondering, that framed quote is now hanging in my house.

Here are a few of my thoughts on how you too can spread kindness and influence the younger generation, our communities, and ourselves.

Listen to Family Stories


You will never regret listening to your parents or grandparents telling stories of their past. They are a wealth of knowledge and can share memories that you may not even know happened. It may seem like you have years to listen, but the truth is life is fast. I have made it a priority to listen to my family and the stories told. I know all too well, that when you lose a parent, there are no more chances to sit and listen.

Reflect Back On What Life Has Taught You (Focus on the Good)


Just like my story of the kindness quote and my Grandma, you too have positive, happy influences that you can recall and reflect back on. They can help you piece together your life journey in some ways. You can begin to understand why some doors open while others close, depending on what we experience in life. If you can’t remember a specific story clearly, call a cousin or an uncle and ask for clarity. The conversation offers them a chance to reminisce as well.

Visit a Nursing Home (Virtually Volunteer to Listen)


Imagine being in a nursing home day in and day out, especially during these last few months where we are isolated from one another. This is a chance for you to find an organization to volunteer with that allows you to meet senior citizens who just need someone to talk to. You can also ask questions or read them a book. These random acts of kindness not only help the residents, but you too will feel elated.

Be An Example for the Younger Generation


Most of you already know that children are sponges of knowledge and behavior. They are listening and watching everything you do. When we are keenly aware of this fact, our actions can have big consequences. That’s exciting because now you have the opportunity to influence youth. They are the ones who will be leading our world eventually and they need examples of how to spread kindness. It’s not difficult. Simply watch your opinions. Are you being critical of others in front of them? Are you gossiping? Are you ignoring the homeless person? Can you, like my grandma, ask a child to help with something as simple as shelling butter beans? They may never forget your kindness.

    Lu Parker, Emmy Award Winning Journalist, Former Miss USA, Animal Rights Advocate, Speaker, and Author

    As an Emmy and Genesis Award winning journalist, Lu has worked in the television news business as an anchor and reporter for more than two decades. She is also a former Miss USA, author and animal advocate.

    Lu has won four Emmys for her work in the television industry. She has also been honored with two Genesis Awards from the Humane Society United States for her outstanding reporting and creative portrayals of animal protection issues including investigations into Puppy Mills, Elephant Abuse, and Beagle Lab Testing.

    You can find her anchoring and reporting the news in Los Angeles, California on KTLA Channel 5. She currently anchors the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. newscasts and reports on health and wellness. For more insight into health related issues and Lu’s opinion on living a more happy and successful life, be sure to check out her BLOG.

    During her career, Lu has interviewed hundreds of celebrities including Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Aretha Franklin, Matt Damon, Clint Eastwood, Robert Pattinson, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lawrence, & Kanye West. See her in action here.

    In 2016, she partnered with Maria Shriver and KTLA creating The Path with Lu Parker. The television segment showcases the paths of individuals who aspire to inspire as Lu interviews influential people and celebrities who are making real change in the world.

    In addition to her KTLA anchoring and reporting, Lu has appeared on television shows such as ABC’s Scandal, TNT’s Major Crimes, and NBC’s Days of our Lives.

    Prior to her career in broadcasting, Lu was a ninth-grade English Literature teacher. While teaching, in 1994, she captured both the Miss South Carolina USA, and Miss USA titles. In addition, as Miss USA, she placed 4th in the Miss Universe Pageant. After winning the Miss USA title, Lu moved to Los Angeles, California . For a year, she traveled the world making hundreds of appearances. You can read more about her pageant experiences and find valuable competition tips in her book titled “Catching the Crown” The Source for Pageant Competition which is available at Amazon.com.

    Lu is an avid traveler and has visited nearly 30 countries where she has had the opportunity to meet with dignitaries such Prince William and Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge and Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. While on a trip to South Africa, Lu also had the opportunity to discuss human and animal rights during visits with Nelson Mandela and Animal Advocate Jane Goodall.

    Lu has an English degree from the College of Charleston where she was named Alumnus of the Year. She also holds a Master of Arts degree in Education from The Citadel. Lu has been presented with the Palmetto Award, the highest civilian honor given in the state of South Carolina, and has been recognized in the South Carolina Congressional Record twice as an outstanding South Carolinian.

    In her free time, Lu is an advocate for homeless animals. In 2010, she created Lu Parker Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless animals and at-risk teenagers through community projects and education.

    She is an avid polo player, hiker, and writer. Lu has been a vegetarian for over 30 years and became vegan in 2014. She participates in dozens of charity events annually raising money for children, animals, and the needy. Lu lives in Los Angeles with her cat Boogie and dog Monkey.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Kind Of Kindness The World Really Needs

    by Noel Elie
    Wisdom//

    The Wisdom of Moms

    by Alan Khazei
    Community//

    Lucy Geddes: “Don’t expect everything to be perfect in life”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.