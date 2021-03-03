Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hope: The Constant Promise of Tomorrow

Hope is there to keep the fires burning. The rest is up to you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

My most revered memories of professional kitchens, both as a restaurant owner and Pastry Chef, were the times spent in them while they were closed.

Walking into a kitchen at rest offers humbling remnants of a spirit greater than self, the stillness provoking a passionate lucidity among the warm, flickering glow of pilot lights on the stove.

To me, those small flames were symbols of hope, each representing the constant promise of tomorrow among whispered expectations of desire and ambition. I would be at my most creative and optimistic in those early moments, eluding self-doubt through clarity of expression and design. 

While my day began in silent reverence, eventually the ovens would be turned on, burners lit from their pilot source, and activities dedicated to executing awesomeness would commence.

Because the kitchen also teaches us that having hope, a trust in your abilities and potential, is not enough. Taking action, growing, learning, and continuously improving is the best way to achieve your goals and ambitions.

Hope is there to keep the fire burning. What happens next is up to you.

A Graceful Revival

What great adventure comes without its share of life-altering options, inviting you to stare curiously into their complexity, poetic in both timing and circumstance?

In context, I had left the Coast Guard, staked practically everything we owned on the dream of owning a restaurant, and came up short. Not from a lack of effort, more from a misguided belief that confidence and optimism would be enough to pull me through.

In the end, I became living proof that you learn as much from your setbacks as you do from your successes.

Following a period of deep introspection, I pinpointed the source of my greatest joy and fulfillment from our restaurant experience: baking and pastry.

A natural talent for the pastry arts appeased both method and means of expression. Quickly formulating a plan combining desire with innate ability, we launched Renaissance Desserts, a dessert catering operation.

I continued to pursue projects and collaborations to expand personal knowledge and perfect my skills. This resulted in selection as the Pastry Chef for a high-end Country Club in Central Florida.

This pragmatic approach led me to the doorstep of Marriott International, and then onto a career as a Speaker and Leadership Consultant.

My means of expression had evolved from baking to communicating, the product of both discovery and continuous application of experience.

It was, in a sense, a graceful revival of original intent.   

Restoring Hope

The opportunity to discover and pursue something I truly loved not only restored hope, it also nurtured a level of self-confidence present in every major life decision I had made up to that point, and those that would follow.

While hope represents centric belief in an expectation or desire, self-confidence reflects a belief in yourself. It is a connection to who you are, paired with a holistic understanding of why you do, what you do.

This empowered presence carries the potential to influence behavior and effect positive change in the environment around you. Trusting your judgement and ability positions you to embrace adversity as opportunity.

Maintaining this perspective can present it’s share of challenges . . . remember that with great change, often comes great risk.  

Searching for Normalcy

Everyone on the planet is working through the adversity dropped in our lap by a global pandemic.

As devastating as the change process has been, building on hope and preserving self-confidence remain two key elements in achieving a semblance of normalcy. Tips to enhance your efforts include:

Stay Positive, Guard Your Habits

Nothing good in life ever comes from negativity.

Staying positive requires effort. Focus on at least one aspect of growth, progress, or potential as part of your daily routine.

This repetitive approach will improve Cognitive Memory and create habits, taking positivity beyond awareness and driving it into the subconscious where we need it to be.  

Keep Your Sanity, Embrace Change

This may sound like a bumper sticker but is a mantra I repeat to myself over and over again throughout this rollercoaster process defined as “the act of making or becoming different.”

In short, change is nothing short of essential to survival.

Resistance will prove futile. You can’t go back in time you can only move forward. Take a deep breath, thank the past for lessons learned, and start becoming something different.

Skip Reflection, Go Directly to Introspection

Reflection implies a mirror image, an experience lived without absorbing value.

Working or living through an experience without introspection is just a memory. Memories fade over time.

Introspection connects you to the intended value of an experience through a review of your thoughts and feelings. Some models will refer to this process as Learning Transfer, but transfer implies movement, not the emotional investment we’re seeking.

Dedicate time for introspection, a completely transparent evaluation of what matters most to you. Then build your future around this core.

You’re Not Alone

Keys to restoring hope, embracing change, and achieving a semblance of normalcy exist in the solitude of personal thought. However, you’re not alone in the journey.

While solitude may kindle humility and grace, seeking connections within your circle or community can help foster a brighter outlook. Realize that others may share your perspective, work together to embrace adversity as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Surround yourself with positivity, don’t allow a negative outlook or detrimental thoughts to invade your habits.

Whatever it takes, keep the fire burning. You can’t control yesterday, but tomorrow is in your hands.         

    Tim Shamrell, Chief Insight Officer at TShamrell

    "Tall Tim" Shamrell is Chief Insight Officer at TShamrell, a private firm dedicated to Personal Growth, Leadership Excellence, and Service Culture Development. Every opportunity to engage with your team features complete and transparent access to Tim’s wealth of leadership experience, including service as a Commissioned Office in the U.S. Coast Guard, Restaurant Owner, and Director of Learning and Development with Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton.

    Tall Tim is a gifted live speaker who engages audiences large and small through authentic storytelling, humor, entertainment, and fun, all with a singular focus of helping You Work on You.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Traci Johannson: “Be a person of your word”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Life and Leadership Lessons I Learned In The Military: “Live the life you aspire to” with Francesco “Paco” Chierici

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    The Beautiful Grind

    by Lindsey Myers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.