Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Honoring a 9/11 Hero for His Supreme Sacrifice:

The late Captain Vernon A. Richards was the first African American NYFD Captain and a former resident of the Marcy Housing Projects in NYC. A group of former neighbors and friends fought for nearly 10 years to get him the recognition that he rightfully deserved.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Back Story of the Captain Vernon A. Richard H.S. of Fire and Life Safety

The Renaming Ceremony of the Captain Vernon A. Richard H.S. in NYC

At 400 Pennsylvania Avenue, in Brooklyn, N.Y., stands a labor of love called the Captain Vernon A. Richard H.S. for Fire and Life Safety. This act did not involve building the high school, which occurred in 1922, but changing its name to honor Vernon Richard, a fallen African American NYC fireman who left home on September 11, 2001, never to return.  

I didn’t know Vernon personally, but many of my former Marcy Project neighbors did, along with his high school sweetheart and wife, Dot, and sung his praises. He had the pedigree of man we were proud of: Brooklyn born, Boys H.S. alumnus, an Army vet with service in Vietnam, scored 95% on the lieutenant fire exam, becoming the first African American appointed to that rank. Father of two exceptional children, Vernon II and Vernessa. What was not to love about Vernon?

In 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, a group of online friends decided to get a New York City school named after our hero. An impossible task to some, but not for those well-versed in overcoming barriers as former residents of an NYC housing project.

The journey started with emails and phone calls to community politicians and school principals who either didn’t respond or said, “not interested.” Writing Change.Org petitions.  Switching our initial goal from renaming an elementary school to renaming a charter school. Obtaining PTA association approval. Incessant online meetings, phone calls, and just when we thought we had achieved our goal, we hit a brick wall. The charter school we selected had only existed for eight years and wasn’t eligible for a name change bringing us back to Square One.

I was personally devastated, but Vernon’s family, including his widow, Dot, was gracious, understanding, and appreciated the group’s efforts.

During the next three years, life and its calamities happened. Dot received a terminal diagnosis. I was amid an ugly divorce, and my relationship with some of the group’s members had changed. Yet, during all this chaos, a quiet voice told me to dust off the dream of getting a school named after Vernon and try again.

The first glimmer of hope came from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, Vernon’s alma mater. They provided a wall monument in their library to display some of Vernon’s NYC Fire Department paraphernalia. Then, through some miracle, I ran into some NYC Firemen in the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C., and asked for their support.  One of them knew Vernon, personally.

A chance meeting with NYC Firemen in the halls of Congress

A retired female of NYFD contacted me via social media and recommended that we get the “fire department high school” renamed after Vernon. I didn’t know one existed, but it made perfect sense. More letters, more emails, more phone calls, and navigation of bureaucratic tape ensued.  Gratefully, the result of our hard work was the approval of the name change from the school’s principal (James Anderson), the Fire Commissioner (Daniel A. Nigro), and the NYC School Chancellor (Carmen Farina).  On June 30, 2016, our beloved hero, Captain Vernon A. Richard received the honor he rightfully deserved.

Mrs. Dorothy Richard holding her husband’s plaque

Fourteen months later, Vernon’s widow, Dot, joined her husband in heaven and was buried two days after my birthday.

On June 22, 2017, FDNY The Captain Vernon A. Richard graduated 34 students who received their diplomas at the FDNY Training Academy on Randall’s Island. Additionally, NYSED.gov reported that in 2018-2019, the school had a graduation rate of 81% of its 278 students with a college, career, and civic readiness at level 3 out 4. Those statistics made me burst into tears.

Graduates of the Captain Vernon A. Richard H.S. for Fire and Life Safety

The events of 9/11 taught us that although you kill a man’s body, you will never kill their legacy of greatness. Thank you, Vernon, for a life well-lived, and for your Supreme Sacrifice.

The late Captain Vernon A. Richard

    Linda Burke, MD, Board Certified Ob-Gyn Physician

    Dr. Linda Burke has three decades of clinical expertise in taking care of vulnerable populations, author of The Smart Mother’s Guide to a Better Pregnancy, blogger, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and consultant. She is an alumnus of the City College of New York, Columbia University School of Social Work, Boston University School of Medicine, and  Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.  She is also the proud mother of 2 college-age sons.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Stars Making a Social Impact: How Former NFL Pro Vernon Davis has committed himself to inspire, encourage, and educate students on the importance of reading with

    by Ming S. Zhao
    Community//

    Tips From The Top: One On One With Vernon Davis

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    Vernon Irvin of Everbridge: “Don’t be afraid to fail”

    by Jason Hartman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.