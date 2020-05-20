Homeschooling Tips for Parents to Maneuver with Less Stress

During this pandemic, helping your kids with their school work can be incredibly difficult, especially if you’re working remotely. But with a little creativity and patience, you can help them without feeling burdened. It has become a normal practice for parents to do their job while catering to their children’s academic needs. Indeed, helping children with school work and being available for work at the same time is a major responsibility. No wonder many parents have reported handling their routine work and homeschooling a work that tests patience and effort.

8 Incredible Homeschooling Tips for Parents To Handle with Less Stress

1. Schedule

The most important part of homeschooling is to discipline yourself. Create a calendar and plan to learn, eat, do house chores, and other activities. Start your work on time to save time for your kid. Monitor your child concerning his schedule, homework quality, and class attendance, timely work submissions, etc. If your kid has been given work from school or college, invite your child to sit down and do all the homework right away so you can free up time for activities to enjoy. The quarantine time should not affect the quality of the training, but instead, it should provide time to relax, read books, exercise, painting, and learn a new language.

2. Stay in touch the teachers

Stay updated with what is happening during homeschooling. Call the teacher regularly to find out more about your child’s success and behavior, as well as new learning plans. In addition, take regular updates of the work that needs to be done by your child in terms of submitting homework, assignments, presentation during the quarantine. Being interested will make your child more interested in receiving distance education.

3. Take breaks

During normal school days, your child has a chance to take a break. Remember, let them take a break while they are studying at home. If your child is unable to solve a math problem then just give him rest or ask him to take a 15-minute break. It is one of the best benefits of homeschooling and this can magically change everything, including your patience and thinking skills. In addition, you can encourage your child to play games for a short while to refresh their mind and think clearly.

4. Empower children

If you come to think of it, it doesn’t matter in what order the kids do their homework and assignments. Allow them to choose the work schedule according to their preference. Some might want to complete a difficult task before and start with an easy one or some might want to complete the easy task and leave the difficult one for later. Let the children decide what they want to first by listing down the tasks. Have the children complete the tasks on the list in the order that they think are appropriate, and remove the prepared tasks once they are complete.

5. Encourage your children to monitor his progress

If your child has a wall hanging in his room or a study table, ask him to write his achievements from time to time. For example, if he solved a math problem without making any error, passed chemistry paper, wrote a poem, etc. Encourage him to write his achievements, the child will see his success and will be proud of himself.

6. Give rewards to your child

Children should be encouraged to achieve good results. When they do, parents should appreciate them and reward them. They need to understand that they need to acquire knowledge to have a bright future. However, rewards should be given but not in monetary terms. Some great rewards might be like movie tickets, favorite sweets, homemade lasagna, and stayover permission with friends. This will motivate your child to do better next time.

7. Encourage your child to socialize

The school is not only a place for learning but also a place for socialization. It is important for children to communicate with other children. For example, during isolation, when they cannot see a friend, ask your child to call your friend. When a child can chat with a friend, they can talk about their everyday routine and activities. They can also discuss homework and assignments. However, please make sure that communication does not harm the child’s other tasks and interests.

8. Create an educational environment suitable for children

Parents must understand that every child has different learning and concentration skills and that each child has different learning style. To help them concentrate better, try to create an educational environment that is suitable for your child and encourages him to study. For instance, some students need to study in the morning, some prefer at night. For some students, auditory learning approach is suitable where some consider kinesthetic as an appropriate learning method.

If you’re new to homeschooling, we hope these tips will be helpful for you. By taking time to help your children with learning, you can also be certain about their future career interests.