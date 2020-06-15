I Tried Building a Home Office in My 1-Bedroom Apartment With $75 or Less

Working from home due to the coronavirus is challenging — especially when your home is a small Brooklyn apartment that you share with your loud-talking fiancé (who yes, you still love very much!). In such a confined space, there isn’t a quiet place to focus on work, nor is there a comfortable place to sit in front of your laptop for several hours a day.

Since it looks like I’m going to be working from home for the foreseeable future — and because I know how essential it is to have an ergonomically sound work environment — I decided to revamp my “home office.” What’s more, I was able to do it with less than $75. Watch the full video above to see my home office makeover — and learn some small, affordable steps for how you can optimize your own space, too.