Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving Wallet/ /

I Tried Building a Home Office in My 1-Bedroom Apartment With $75 or Less

Sticking to a budget doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort or style.

By

Working from home due to the coronavirus is challenging — especially when your home is a small Brooklyn apartment that you share with your loud-talking fiancé (who yes, you still love very much!). In such a confined space, there isn’t a quiet place to focus on work, nor is there a comfortable place to sit in front of your laptop for several hours a day. 

Since it looks like I’m going to be working from home for the foreseeable future — and because I know how essential it is to have an ergonomically sound work environment — I decided to revamp my “home office.” What’s more, I was able to do it with less than $75. Watch the full video above to see my home office makeover and learn some small, affordable steps for how you can optimize your own space, too. 

Alexandra Hayes, Senior Content Development Editor at Thrive Global

Alexandra Hayes is a Senior Content Development Editor at Thrive Global. Prior to joining Thrive, she was a middle school reading teacher in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

The Productivity Hack That Keeps Me Focused All Day Long

by Tanza Loudenback
Working from home
Community//

Working From Home: Working Hard Or Hardly Working

by Tin Mayer
Turning Point//

How Decluttering My House Decluttered My Mind

by Cate Palmer
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.