Detoxes often get a bad wrap as they can be misconstrued as some kind of unhelpful fad diet, something that may set you off into a yo-yo diet mentality. I am not an advocate for any type of fad diet or quick fix, however detoxing your mind and body holistically by looking not only at diet, but lifestyle choices can help not just physical but mental and emotional health too.

What is a holistic detox?

The holistic approach to detox sees us focus on food and drinks that create stress on the internal organs while also ridding out toxins that we put into our bodies, our hair, toxic habits, relationships and even silver mercury fillings if you want to go down that path! Basically, anything that can stop us from being our best, most vibrant, energetic, aligned, strong and fabulous self!

The things that I recommend removing from your diet are meat, poultry, alcohol, wheat, dairy, caffeine (green tea is ok) processed foods and sugar. In fact, if it is not too overwhelming for you then why not go vegan for a month and see how that feels, it can’t do you any harm and can help the planet and your body. Win win! This means eliminating eggs, dairy, (butter, milk, cheese, yogurt), fish, meat, poultry etc. This type of detox diet has been used to halt the spread of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as exhaustion, headaches, skin problems, joint pain, and increases weight loss. While eliminating these foods can be difficult at first, people who follow the program often feel great benefits within days. The next part of the work is to include more foods that work with the body to cleanse and heal the intestines and support the major detoxification organs of the body, like the skin and liver. Some of these food categories will include leafy green vegetables, pure water, gluten-free whole grains, and herbs and spices that are known to support the body’s cleansing organs. Listen, just to be clear, the body does an amazing job of cleansing and detoxing every single day, however the way that many of us are living our lives means it really does help to do what I call a ‘holistic reboot’ so that you can power up from the ground level with the very best fuel.

Now, this fuel is not just food. Many detoxes only talk about food, however we need to talk about breathing, exercising, hydrating, habits, relationships, dry skin brushing, reducing phone usage, cleaning out your colon, self-love rather than self-deprivation, getting rid of stale energy in your house (follow my friend Suzanne Roynon on Instagram @interiors_therapy for more information on how powerful that is) and so much more.

Knowing that you are going to commit to 3-4 weeks of total self-love, energy and kindness rather than restriction, boredom and diet is key to having great success in your holistic detox. The results will leave you feeling amazing. How do I know? I have done many different levels of detox for over 20 years now. Since my old friend bought me my first book for Christmas back in the olden days when I was a party animal! Ha ha!

Some of the things that I notice about myself when I detox;

I have way more focus and clarity

I am aware of things I didn’t see before

My skin looks so much better

My stomach bloat vanishes

I have more motivation; I exercise more; my body is stronger

I don’t get sick anyway but it really does boost your immune system by default because of all of the extra nutrients that are consumed

I’m more calm and relaxed, if you’re a person that gets anxious this is an amazing place to start, you’ll be surprised what habits you have that impact your mental and emotional health

My confidence increases

My self awareness is heightened

My cellulite reduces

My energy increases and is more consistent

If you want to feel this AMAZING then get on it!!!

Do something great for yourself that you can repeat over and over and over again.