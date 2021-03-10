Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Hindsight 2021 Makes History

Congress now has full Hindsight.

US Senate Power Balance Has Shifted

Damian Muziani, hosting a Hindsight 2021 segment featuring his endorsement of Senator Joe Manchin (WV) over a decade ago.

Congress now has full Hindsight. The current edition of the popular weekly news satire capsule was delivered with a surprise; host Damian Muziani’s endorsement of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a key politician in a tightly-divided US Senate. Muziani appeared on MSNBC’s Hardball program last decade to endorse Manchin, who was running for an open Senate seat and trailing behind in polling against rival John Raese. Days after Muziani’s live segment aired, Machin overtook Raese in the polls and went on to win the election. His position in a 50/50 Senate as a centrist Democrat means that his vote is now nearly as valuable as that of tie-breaker Kamala Harris. Watch this intriguing dynamic timeline on Hindsight 2021 below!

    Hindsight 2021

    Damian Muziani, Media Personality at DBA Television Network

    Damian Muziani is an accredited host, producer, media correspondent, writer, entertainment personality, and actor based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a career spanning over 15 years, Muziani has made quite the name for himself in the entertainment industry. He currently serves as the Exclusive Spokesperson for Manhattan Mini Storage, and Updates Anchor and Broadcaster for Townsquare Media Inc. Damian Muziani has been recognized for his accomplishments on numerous occasions and is the proud recipient of six Telly Awards. He has been featured in many TV shows, films, and commercials on various prominent networks. Check out Damian Muziani's website for a complete list of his accomplishments

