HEY YOU!

Don’t forget to exhale

Release your mind from jail

Frozen in fear?

No one wants to live here

In our breath, we can find moments of reprieve

Because we can finally breathe!

In this moment we are safe

In presence, we can create . . .

Space

Too much sadness, grief, and anger

=too much past, not enough presence

Too much worry, anxiety, and fear

=too much future, not enough presence

In present moments . . .

Breathe peace & feel the “cray” cease

The weight of the world is crushing when we try to hold it up from beneath

Right now?

The only task at this moment is to breathe

A giant collective exhale

No white-knuckling

All hands on deck

Calm heart

Runner’s start

Gentle ease

Please breathe

In trust, we receive

God’s grace

For this human race

Nature and Earth

As we go through this rebirth

Good news!

A gentle, compassionate, kind parfait of oxygen is what’s on tap today

With unlimited refills

To open up your airway