Hey You!

Don't Forget to Exhale

By
gratefully used with permission by Elesq
gratefully used with permission by Elesq

HEY YOU!
Don’t forget to exhale
Release your mind from jail
Frozen in fear?
No one wants to live here
In our breath, we can find moments of reprieve
Because we can finally breathe!
In this moment we are safe
In presence, we can create . . .
Space

Too much sadness, grief, and anger 
=too much past, not enough presence
Too much worry, anxiety, and fear
=too much future, not enough presence

In present moments . . .
Breathe peace & feel the “cray” cease
The weight of the world is crushing when we try to hold it up from beneath
Right now?
The only task at this moment is to breathe
A giant collective exhale
No white-knuckling
All hands on deck
Calm heart
Runner’s start
Gentle ease
Please breathe
In trust, we receive
God’s grace
For this human race
Nature and Earth
As we go through this rebirth
Good news!
A gentle, compassionate, kind parfait of oxygen is what’s on tap today
With unlimited refills
To open up your airway

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Writing the world’s greatest love story and exploring what it means to be in a "Power Couple" relationship. 28 year + career helping non-US Citizens invest for their future. Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

