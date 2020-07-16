Hetvi karia – The unsung helping hands fostering countless in COVID-19

The whole globe is fighting against the pandemic widely spread across the nation. Some people are working their hearts out in such catastrophes as doctors, journalists, police, back end worker,s and several others. But there are some other unsung heroes as well who are consistently working just take care of these heroes who are protecting our lives.

But some renowned Entrepreneurs are coming forth in assisting aiding the society in such a pandemic. As you know digital marketing scope and acceptance in the practical work then no doubt it has created a completely different niche for young aspiring and most creative brains. Hetvi karia’s conceptions about providing the value to the customer are the most admirable, she says that it’s easy to gain financial privileges but if you are imparting something valuable then that’s what exactly matters the most.

Hetvi Karia is on the top of the list. She is one of those who speculate in performing better when you have reasonable choices to authorize from. Hetvi Karia is a young 20-years-old prominent social worker, Interior designer, Co-Founder of the leading digital marketing company named “TEAMWIZARDMEDIA” and Women President of the South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department from Mumbai, India.

This pandemic has brought all of us to help each other. COVID-19 shown how important it is to maintain hygiene and social distancing with others. Also, the most valuable realization is that we all can help each other by just coming forth and making the best use of kindness. As the recent news about the COVID-19 Spread has stunned a lot of people, as the WHO has announced it as the asymptomatic and Airborne. She is carrying such a commendable chore that is extraordinarily praiseworthy, and now it’s mandatory to mention that her good deeds are worth appreciating.

Being an amid social worker she came forth in such a difficult situation to help many by not only helping needy but also provide meals to the warriors who are fighting against Coronavirus like doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. She has also distributed fresh and healthy cooked food for patients of COVID-19.

Apart from this she also gave advice on how to take precautions and fight against COVID-19. She says that it’s better to follow the norms of Social distancing as an act of self-isolation to prevent and control the spread of person-to-person contagious and infectious diseases.

The objective of social distancing is to reduce the probability of contact between persons carrying an infection, and others who are not infected, so as to minimize disease transmission, morbidity, and ultimately, mortality.

Self-quarantining, whether you have symptoms or not, staying home, and avoiding any non-essential in-person interaction is key to helping make sure the spread of the disease is contained and ultimately stopped.

Talking about going out from your place then he says that it’s better to take all the necessary precautions. She further explains the spread of COVID-19, through connection delineation which the technique of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent onward transmission.

Well, at last, she only says that it’s ultimately in our hands only to take the best care by following such precautions. She wishes everyone good health by suggesting to stay home! Stay safe.