HerRiseConference Goes Virtual in 2020

WHAT The first virtual edition of the HerRise Conference #herrisecon, an interactive digital gathering of women, allies engaged in wellness, professional development breakout sessions, relationship building, live entertainment including The HerRise Micro Grant Relief Fund pitch contest is set to go live in early October, 2020.

WHEN Friday, October 9th through Saturday, October 10, 2020, HerRise, this year, a fully virtual event, will connect attendees with an all-access pass to some of the best minds in business and exclusive workshops for women who are forward thinking and charting new paths for themselves and businesses amidst covid19.

WHO The conference, hosted by Marsha Guerrier, best selling author, business analyst and CEO of Women on the Rise NY Inc. dba HerSuiteSpot® , a mwbe certified small business consulting agency, will feature presentations from speakers spanning diverse industries including;Arlan Hamilton — Founder, Backstage Capital, Christine M. Carter — Author, The #1 Global Voice For Working Moms; Kristy Wallace, CEO of Elevate Network and Mita Mallick — Head of Diversity and Cross Culture Marketing, Unilever.

For media Contact: Dawn Kelly at Phone: 917–816–7729