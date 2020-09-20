Contributor Log In/Sign Up
HerRiseConference Goes Virtual in 2020

WHAT The first virtual edition of the HerRise Conference #herrisecon, an interactive digital gathering of women, allies engaged in wellness, professional development breakout sessions, relationship building, live entertainment including The HerRise Micro Grant Relief Fund pitch contest is set to go live in early October, 2020. WHEN Friday, October 9th through Saturday, October 10, 2020, HerRise, this year, a fully virtual event, […]

WHAT The first virtual edition of the HerRise Conference #herrisecon, an interactive digital gathering of women, allies engaged in wellness, professional development breakout sessions, relationship building, live entertainment including The HerRise Micro Grant Relief Fund pitch contest is set to go live in early October, 2020.

WHEN Friday, October 9th through Saturday, October 10, 2020, HerRise, this year, a fully virtual event, will connect attendees with an all-access pass to some of the best minds in business and exclusive workshops for women who are forward thinking and charting new paths for themselves and businesses amidst covid19.

WHO The conference, hosted by Marsha Guerrier, best selling author, business analyst and CEO of Women on the Rise NY Inc. dba HerSuiteSpot® , a mwbe certified small business consulting agency, will feature presentations from speakers spanning diverse industries including;Arlan Hamilton — Founder, Backstage Capital, Christine M. Carter — Author, The #1 Global Voice For Working Moms; Kristy Wallace, CEO of Elevate Network and Mita Mallick — Head of Diversity and Cross Culture Marketing, Unilever.

For media Contact: Dawn Kelly at Phone: 917–816–7729

    Marsha Guerrier, Founder & CEO at HerSuiteSpot

    Marsha Guerrier is a bestselling author, speaker, trainer, business analyst and coach, and CEO of Women on the Rise NY, Inc. dba HerSuiteSpot®, a MWBE Certified small business consulting agency.  Marsha enjoys a full-time career in the financial investment and financial technology industries spanning over 23 years working for Fortune 500 and startup firms, working in areas of Quality Assurance, Business Analysis and Product Management. Marsha is also the founder and Executive Director of the Yva Jourdan Foundation a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families with children with special needs and women entrepreneurs. As a strategic, visionary thinker, she has a passion for inspiring people, at all levels, to optimize their full potential while maintaining a focus on mindset, money, marketing and media.

    Marsha holds a Bachelors of Science in Business, Management and Economics. She is a two time recipient of the State Assembly of New York’s Women of Distinction Award for her work with the Yva Jourdan Foundation and Women on the Rise NY, Inc. and has recently been selected as a member of the Nassau County Comptroller MWBE Steering Committee.

    As a strategic, visionary thinker, she has a passion for inspiring people, at all levels, to optimize their full potential while maintaining a focus on mindset, money, marketing and media. Marsha has presented and published books to enable women to succeed in both personal and professional development. Her newest book titled Soaring Beyond the 9 to 5 for Women on the Rise is an inspiring resource that will motivate women to achieve their absolute best by focusing on strengths, steering away from weaknesses and pursue their passions to reach their next level in life. Her clients include Leaders, Professional Service Providers, Creative’s, Authors, Coaches, Small Business, Non-Profits, and Ministries.

