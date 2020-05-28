Here’s Why Your Affirmations Don’t Work

If you’ve ever wondered why your affirmations don’t work, why they’re not actually making change in your life or helping you change at all.

Well, you’re not the only one. There’s a reason why affirmations don’t work for most people and “I am” going to tell you the truth about them now…

First, let’s be clear on what affirmations are.

According to Google, affirmations (a noun) is the action or process of affirming something or being affirmed.

The second definition says, affirmations are a formal declaration by a person who declines to take an oath for reasons of conscience.

And finally, the last definition says, affirmations are for emotional support or encouragement.

Now that we are crystal clear on what affirmations are, let me break down why they aren’t working for you.

Affirmations don’t work for you because it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing. When it comes to making a self-declaration, it’s important that you choose words, phrases, and expressions that align with your life’s current theme. Meaning, whatever it is you are focusing on improving and growing within yourself should be how your affirmation is created. It’s about personalization and customizing your own affirmations to suit YOUR current lifestyle, journey, and goals versus using a generalized one made from someone else (that was most likely created for their own journey).

In order, let’s look at the first definition. It says that affirmations are the process of affirming something. Therefore, if you’re saying an affirmation that you don’t energetically feel or emotionally align with, then it won’t work for you. Same thing goes for the second definition; it says affirmations are a declaration by someone who DECLINES to make a promise due to their own conscience. Interesting. I see that meaning as if you’re not willing to make a promise to yourself about one thing, but you are willing to make a promise to yourself about the next thing, then that next thing is your thing. Let me simplify that; it really just means you’re choosing what’s best for you. Then, lastly, the third definition says, affirmations are for emotional support and encouragement. Therefore, again, if you’re saying affirmations that do not encourage you and support where you’re at in life currently then they will not work!

If you have a list of affirmations that you’ve been saying but they aren’t making you feel good or making you change, then I recommend creating some new affirmations that align with you and your goal. You can Google and research other affirmations people have created for inspiration, but ultimately, you want to create affirmations that are created by you for you.

