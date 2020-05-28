Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Here’s Why Your Affirmations Don’t Work

And how you can make them work for you.

By

If you’ve ever wondered why your affirmations don’t work, why they’re not actually making change in your life or helping you change at all.

Well, you’re not the only one. There’s a reason why affirmations don’t work for most people and “I am” going to tell you the truth about them now…

First, let’s be clear on what affirmations are.

According to Google, affirmations (a noun) is the action or process of affirming something or being affirmed.

The second definition says, affirmations are a formal declaration by a person who declines to take an oath for reasons of conscience.

And finally, the last definition says, affirmations are for emotional support or encouragement.

Now that we are crystal clear on what affirmations are, let me break down why they aren’t working for you.

Affirmations don’t work for you because it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing. When it comes to making a self-declaration, it’s important that you choose words, phrases, and expressions that align with your life’s current theme. Meaning, whatever it is you are focusing on improving and growing within yourself should be how your affirmation is created. It’s about personalization and customizing your own affirmations to suit YOUR current lifestyle, journey, and goals versus using a generalized one made from someone else (that was most likely created for their own journey).

In order, let’s look at the first definition. It says that affirmations are the process of affirming something. Therefore, if you’re saying an affirmation that you don’t energetically feel or emotionally align with, then it won’t work for you. Same thing goes for the second definition; it says affirmations are a declaration by someone who DECLINES to make a promise due to their own conscience. Interesting. I see that meaning as if you’re not willing to make a promise to yourself about one thing, but you are willing to make a promise to yourself about the next thing, then that next thing is your thing. Let me simplify that; it really just means you’re choosing what’s best for you. Then, lastly, the third definition says, affirmations are for emotional support and encouragement. Therefore, again, if you’re saying affirmations that do not encourage you and support where you’re at in life currently then they will not work!

If you have a list of affirmations that you’ve been saying but they aren’t making you feel good or making you change, then I recommend creating some new affirmations that align with you and your goal. You can Google and research other affirmations people have created for inspiration, but ultimately, you want to create affirmations that are created by you for you.

Grab this free outline on how to create personalized affirmations based on your goal(s) in life, whether they are personal or professional.

    Brooke Write, Author, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur at Flhighwithme Inc.

    Brooke Write is passionate about helping entrepreneurs become Overcomers and high achievers by intertwining the two worlds of entrepreneurship and wellbeing.

    She focuses on guiding entrepreneurs on the topics of mindset, emotional wellbeing, spirituality, and wellness planning through her books, events, workshops, online classes, public speaking, and monthly themed subscriptions.

    Through her services, she works with entrepreneurs and organizations like Staples, City of Toronto, Y.E.S, and more, by teaching them how to manifest success through the alignment and power of their mind, body, and spirit because not only are you co-creating success on your terms but you are ensuring that you achieve that success by tapping into all 3 power sources of the human energy.

    Brooke believes entrepreneurs cannot shift to a place that’s successful unless they work on their mind, body, and spirit because when you focus only on the external side of entrepreneurship and business, it will make you feel incomplete and overwhelmed.

    Brooke is certified as an Entrepreneur, Wellness Planner, Mentor, and Public Speaker and is dedicated to encouraging entrepreneurs to improve their personal and professional wellbeing by getting to the root of their unhealthy thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and habits that are blocking them from clarity, confidence, and achieving positive results. This is done by helping entrepreneurs build their level of resilience and mindfulness to quickly overcome common entrepreneurial challenges and obstacles.

    Brooke's mission is to work with entrepreneurs beyond the basic elements of entrepreneurship and to support them in the most important areas of their lives.

