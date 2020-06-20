Here’s Why You Need to Add Mental Pauses Into Your Day

When we look at our day it’s pretty easy to notice some of the negative habits that are automatically built-in.

Staring at a screen all day, sitting down too long, being constantly distracted, and moving too quickly from task to task.

Tia Rich, manager for Resilience, Stress Management, and Contemplation programs at Stanford University, says “there is a growing body of research that shows that your production, creativity, and memory all suffer when there is unrest in the body and mind.”

She says that “moving too quickly and trying to juggle multiple tasks at once does not mean you are accomplishing more.”

In fact, it seems that the key to feeling good and being productive might be to take more breaks.

“Learning how to take mental breaks throughout the day could be the key to your success,” says Rosan Gomperts, Director of the Faculty Staff Help Center at Stanford.

This notion is backed by a multitude of scientific studies.

Researchers have found that short breaks greatly improve focus and creativity.

A famous study conducted on judges showed that taking breaks is essential to critical thinking and preventing decision fatigue.

And this study showed mental breaks increase productivity, replenish attention, solidify memories, and encourage creativity.

If slowing down or taking breaks is uncomfortable for you, you’re not alone! We have put together a list of 5 ways to incorporate a mental pause into your day.