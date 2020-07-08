Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s The Perfect Solution If You Want To Win And Lead Others (Even If You’ve Had Losing Habits)…

I had a teammate in college — let’s call him Edward — who was a pretty good player.  Ed was quick, a solid ball handler and had earned the trust of the coaches. Ed wasn’t super talented, but he’d made the most of what he had.  One issue I had with Ed, though, was that […]

By
Here&#039;s The Perfect Solution If You Want To Win And Lead Others (Even If You&#039;ve Had Losing Habits)... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

I had a teammate in college — let’s call him Edward — who was a pretty good player. 

Ed was quick, a solid ball handler and had earned the trust of the coaches. Ed wasn’t super talented, but he’d made the most of what he had. 

One issue I had with Ed, though, was that he was an instinctive loser. 

Ed was the kind of player who played hard and did well as long as there appeared we had a chance to win. 

As soon as something went wrong and things were working against us — we were trailing by a lot, a teammate made a mistake — Ed lost his edge. 

He’d put his head down. Shoulders slumped. Started whining. Going through the motions. 

I probably wouldn’t have cared or even noticed if Ed hadn’t been a team captain. 

Some would describe this behavior as front-running. I’d say it was instinctive losing. Ed was just waiting for his chance to have something to bitch about. 

***

Some people who you know are instinctive losers. 

It’s as if they want to fail and go backwards so they’ll always have something to complain about. 

Instinctive losers will resent you for trying to help them succeed — because being successful removes them from their comfort zone of failure. 

Trying to make winners out of losers is a losing game. 

Instead, do your part of setting the example. Whomever wants to join you will — but it has to be their decision. 

If the losers wanna follow their instincts and stay down, leave them there. 

You can lift people up who are reaching for you — but you can’t pick people up who are laying down. 

I dedicated a whole chapter of my book Work On Your Game to Your Interpersonal Game — because the better you get, the more you’ll want successful people around you. 

Order your copy (and get over $1,200 in bonuses) here: http://WorkOnYourGameBook.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#32: Afraid Of Success? Take This Test

#31: Bullsh** Excuses Losers Use

#1059: The Loser’s Question: “What Should I Do?“

#1058: Limiting Your Associations: 3 Levels Of People

#752: If You’re Not Going After What You Want, You’re A Loser

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup  

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

What Sports Taught Me About Leadership and Teamwork

by Amy Blaschka
Community//

I Survived a Sexist Feedback Session (Part 1)

by Megan Eiss-Proctor
Community//

We Remember The Fallen

by Michael Hambrick

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.