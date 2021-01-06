Here’s How To Make 2021 YOUR Year

It’s January. Everyone is setting goals for the new year, with huge ambitions for what’s in store for their business.

We’re no different, and we set lofty company goals for ourselves a few days before the New Year.

Setting big goals is great, but they won’t do you any good if you don’t have an actionable plan to achieve them.

Our goals for growing the company and helping as many companies as possible with our Client Attraction Machine program all have very clear action plans behind them.

To achieve our revenue goal, we have to be able to onboard X amount of clients and deliver them real results. To onboard clients, we need to book X amount of appointments, which means we need to send X number of cold emails and LinkedIn messages to hit that number, and so on.

You get the point.

When we break long term goals down into actionable daily tasks, those goals don’t seem so outlandish after all.

We run our Client Attraction Machine program the same way.

On our end, we have our CEO Andre running the systems, making workflows as efficient and automated as possible, and constantly updating the program video content so clients have the most transformational learning experience possible.

Our Creative Director, Christian, is constantly researching competitors to see how their messaging compares, writes email and paid ad scripts to attract new leads, and works with clients on their messaging and scripting so they can do the same.

And our President of Sales, Daniel, is taking sales calls day in and day out with prospects, updating the CRM, and doing daily role plays to sharpen his skills and be as prepared as possible to speak with prospects.

There is no guesswork with what we do. We don’t aimlessly do outbound marketing to try and get calls booked, we run cold email and LinkedIn automation to do this.

It’s a pure numbers game, and we know that if we send out enough messages we will hit our goal for calls booked on the month and then Danny handles the rest on the phones.

This way, we have a clear path to hit our revenue goals for the year. It’s all in our hands, and that’s why we love the Client Attraction Machine.

We believe what we do is more effective than any other outbound marketing strategy, and it’s a hell of a lot cheaper too.

We set goals, work daily towards them, and let the Machine do its thing.

It’s going to be one hell of a year.

If you want to speak with our team to learn more about The Client Attraction Machine and how it can help you generate 30+ prequalified, highly targeted calls a month on autopilot through cold email and LinkedIn automation, you can book a call with our team. Talk soon!

