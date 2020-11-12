Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s How to Create Lasting Change in Your Life

Lasting change is most successful when you focus on creating healthy habits.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you think about how hard it is to make changes in life, you’re tempted to give up before you even start. It’s easier to coast through a good enough life. Everywhere you look, another life circumstance is trying to convince you a mediocre life is perfectly fine.

Marianne Williamson is famous for saying, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?”

Society has conditioned us against stepping out and claiming the kind of life we want to live. Life is short and time can never be recovered. Each moment is precious and should be lived to the fullest. Here’s how to create lasting change that leads to an amazing life and more personal growth. 

Do the inner work. 

Real change starts within inside every person. There are struggles and self-limiting beliefs that you have to battle before you can move forward. Take some time for a self-examination of where you are, and where you want to be. Address that little voice in your head that gets uncomfortable at the thought of stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Be authentic. 

For the inner work to manifest, it starts with honesty and authenticity. It’s too easy to lie — especially to ourselves. Real change starts with getting honest about the things that have held you back in the past.

Be real about what scares you about the future. Change lasts when you get honest and stay true to your vision. You will have setbacks and the honesty helps you keep from covering up how you truly feel. You have to feel it to heal it. Growth happens through healing. 

Focus on one step at a time. 

When you look at the big picture, it’s easy to get discouraged at everything that needs to happen to create change. If you want to lose 30 pounds, it can feel overwhelming when you think about it. 

If you want to leave a job you hate, you have thoughts about all that needs to happen. The best approach to lasting change is to focus on your next steps. Don’t look at the big picture. Instead, break this down into bite size goals that you work on every day.

Form healthy habits. 

Lasting change is most successful when you focus on creating healthy habits. Habits are making lifestyle shifts versus focusing on quick wins. You build a life in which you incorporate the changes you want to make into your daily routine. You focus on changing how you think about the things you want to change, which affects the actions you take. It all starts in your mind. 

Stay accountable no matter what. 

Having support in your life can be the difference between success and failure. As much as we want to try this alone, having someone to get honest with you and hold your hand is crucial. It can be family, friends, or a support group, but stay accountable to avoid giving into all your life excuses.

I realize this is all easier said than done but I hope you realize how important this is. I don’t know what your dream life looks like. I only know you can and should do something about it. 

You can make your dream a reality and it starts with creating lasting change in your life. Claim the life you truly deserve!

Photo Credit: @chrislawton on Unsplash

    Blake Nubar, Digital Marketing Strategist at Click Profits

    Blake Nubar is an agency owner, digital marketing strategist, and serial entrepreneur. He is a three-time ClickFunnels Two-Comma Club award winner and a ClickFunnels Eight-Figure award winner.

    He's worked with several Sharks from Shark Tank, AMC TV stars, and Bob Proctor from "The Secret." The places he's been published and featured include ClickFunnels, Funnel Magazine, ABC News, and over 25 podcasts.

    Get practical digital marketing strategy and tips at Blakenuber.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Ways to Create Lasting Change in Times of Crisis

    by Dustin Miles
    Photo credit: Flicker/duncan c
    Community//

    5 Ways to Create Lasting Change in Your Life

    by Jim Kang
    Community//

    Set Your Mind and Your Body Will Follow

    by Nordine Zouareg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.