Here’s How to Care for Your Pet When You’re a Millennial Working 40 Hours a Week

We live in a fast-paced world where our concentration is constantly being divided towards so many different tasks. Let alone taking care of another creature- simply taking care of your own self is such a huge hurdle on its own.

A report from Joybird claims that 81% of the United States West population owns at least one pet in their house, with 35% stating that they had cats. This shows that we all love having an animal friend around, but sometimes millennials cannot seem to find the time to commit to their responsibility towards them.

The problem? Not knowing HOW to take care of them while also continuously working on the clock. And that is why we are here- to assist you in figuring out the ways that work best, to give your pet all the attention it deserves, and reduce any guilt you feel for not spending enough time with them.

Provide Them with a Potty Space

Your pet should be aware that, when nature calls and you are not home, they can find a place to relieve themselves independently.

Some of the ways you can do that is installing a magnetic pet door in your bathroom and teaching your pet how to use the door and toilet whenever they want. If you do not wish for your pet to use your toilet space, you can always build a fenced-in yard to go out in a specific area to do their business.

If you have a dog, then it can take some time for them to get used to the new place, – so there is a chance they might end up spoiling your home space when you are away from home. In such cases, you can always opt for products such as the “Patio Pet Life.”

Founders of the company, Devon and Mike Moore, have created this family project which offers a natural potty solution for potty training dogs. They provide potty pads and trays to make cleaning stress free. They also offer soilless pet grass grown hydroponically and are 50% lighter than traditional grass- giving it a highly absorbent quality and odor control.

Engage Them in Activities

Aside from managing their basic needs, it is also equally important to keep your pets mentally and physically stimulated when you are away.

Some of the ways you can do that is by getting them some interactive toys such as treat toys, chew toys, and even puzzle toys. Each toy works exceptionally well on a certain type of animal. For example, if your pet is prone to nibbling or biting, a chew toy will be ideal for them. If you have a pet that is always nervous or anxious, a treat toy will be just what they need to keep those worries at bay. If your pet is more towards the intellectual side, a puzzle toy is perfect for keeping them occupied for hours on end. These are just alternate methods to make sure your pet is staying happy while you are away. But it doesn’t completely fill the void because they still need you. And it would be best if you had them too. Try to adjust some time in your schedule to sit down and bond with your pet to reassure them that you are there and that you appreciate the time to have with each other.