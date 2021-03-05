Here’s How Cell Phones Silently Destroy Your Mental and Physical Health

Nomophobia

Cell phone addiction is a real nuisance. Experts call it “nomophobia” (no-mobile-phone-phobia aka phobia if you don’t carry a cell phone).

A recent survey found that 84 percent of the world’s population said they could not go outside without a cell phone.

Other studies have shown that nearly two-thirds of teens and young adults check their cell phones every 15 minutes or less. Anxiety and stress in people with nomophobia concerns worrying about not being able to monitor social media.

The solution: “My advice, it’s best to practice not checking your cell phone for some time,” says Dr. Larry Rosen, professor of psychology at California State University.

If you’re having trouble doing this, Rosen recommends that you check the phone for one minute, then turn it off and place it upside down in front of your eyes for 15 minutes. After that, turn it on again and check for one minute and repeat the same process.

Slowly increase the 15 minutes to 20, 25, 30 and so on. You will find that nothing will happen if you have to separate from your phone and that your anxiety is not real.

Nest of germs

A study from the University of Arizona found that the average cell phone has up to 10 times the number of germs found in the bathroom! We often place cell phones on top of dirty ones, or handle them without washing our hands.

The solution: Clean your cell phone with antibacterial wipes as often as you can. Wash your hands before handling your phone and carefully put the phone down. Do not put it in a place that is dirty and has a lot of germs.

Increase the risk of accidents

Using your cell phone increases your chances of getting seriously injured. Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University studied the brains of drivers who use cell phones while driving.

They found that just by listening to someone talk, brain activity was reduced by 37 percent.

Another study by the University of Washington found that people who walk while texting are four times more likely to ignore traffic signs or forget to look left and right before crossing.

The solution: If you are driving or walking in a crowded place, forget about your cell phone and focus on the road. The same is true when you are in a risky situation, for example when you are running a machine.

Interferes with sleep

Staring at gadgets, TV and computers at night will interfere with the production of the hormone melatonin or a hormone that makes us sleepy. The cause is the blue light emitted from the screens of these electronic devices.

Lack of sleep can cause all kinds of health problems, including depression and weight gain.

The solution: Scientists at the National Sleep Foundation suggest that you stay away from artificial light (including from lights) before bed and do other activities to relax without electronic devices such as reading a book.

Stretch out the relationship

Constantly checking your cellphone when you are with family or close friends can make other people feel unappreciated and ultimately this can stretch our relationships with others or with those closest to us.

The solution: Remind yourself that you can check your phone later. Put your phone in your bag and put it in “silent” or just “beep” mode when you’re hanging out with friends and family.

Besides negative effects, smartphone apps also will share some of your private data. So, before your private data are stolen, you should be aware of the following smartphone apps.

If these apps are still on your phone, someone is definitely spying on you.

There’s an app for that…but should you use it?

We all love our cellphones and the millions of ways they connect us and make our lives easier. But some of those apps that you love and have come to rely on could actually be putting you at risk. While it’s easy to forget about the need for privacy in a world where everyone airs everything online, it’s important to remember that it takes very little information for someone to steal your identity and even hack into your banking accounts. We’ve collected information about some of the worst offenders so that you can make an educated decision about which apps you trust with your privacy and which ones need to go. The bad ones are likely guilty of one these top mobile phone security threats.

Instagram

Whatsapp and Instagram are both owned by Facebook, which is part of what makes them all a risk. Dave Salisbury, director of the University of Dayton Center for Cybersecurity and Data Intelligence, says that Instagram “requests several permissions that include but are not limited to modifying and reading contacts and the contents of your storage, locating your phone, reading your call log, modifying system settings, and having full network access.”

Even more worrisome, updates may automatically add additional capabilities. “People need to remember that at Facebook, and plenty of other places, you’re the product, not the customer,” Salisbury says. “Information about you, what you do, where you go, who you interact with, etc., is valuable. If you’re OK with giving that up for some free services, that’s a valid choice. What I’d hope is that people actually think through the choice in an informed way and make sure they’re getting as much as they’re giving.” Continue Reading…..

