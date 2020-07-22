Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s A Quick Way To Avoid Confusion Over People’s Actions … Fast!

I went to the UPS store around 12:30 PM on a Saturday. The line was out the front door. People were lined up outside on the steps.  I usually wouldn’t have come at this time on this day, but I had an excuse: my packages were already labeled and paid for. I was just “dropping […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Here&#039;s A Quick Way To Avoid Confusion Over People&#039;s Actions ... Fast! Dre Baldwin DreAllDay

I went to the UPS store around 12:30 PM on a Saturday. The line was out the front door. People were lined up outside on the steps. 

I usually wouldn’t have come at this time on this day, but I had an excuse: my packages were already labeled and paid for. I was just “dropping off.” 

But I thought, doesn’t everyone know that this is a bad time to come to UPS? Midday on the weekend — when you’d expect it to be most crowded? Why would anyone come to UPS at this time of day unless they had no other choice? 

Well, people are people. 

Most people will do… what most people do. 

Granted, some may work all week during business hours. Maybe there’s one person who had the bright idea that everyone would be avoiding UPS, being it was the weekend — which meant an opportunity for them to sneak in unabated on a Saturday afternoon. 

Most people, though, will make that crowd at the UPS Store on Saturday afternoons, at 4PM Friday at the Post Office, the grocery store the evening before Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Don’t overestimate the crowd. It usually does exactly what you’d expect. 

By the way, my book The Mirror Of Motivation is for you when you want to ensure that you separate yourself from the masses in the ways that matter. 

Get it free right now here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1242: Why We Need the Average to REMAIN Average

#1185: 4 Basic Skills That Will Separate You From The Average Masses

#1184: Dealing With The “AWOL Effect”

#963: How To Let Your DOG Out

#962: You’re Not Here To Be Average

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your free Trial Here
WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

NOBODY IS THAT BUSY: FIVE YEARS LATER

by PeopleTech Partners
Hands of a man kneading a dough
Community//

Accomplishing More by Doing Less

by Marc Lesser
Poodle puppy in the snowy Vienna Woods, Austria - Pudel Welpe im verschneiten Wienerwald, Österreich
Wisdom//

Making the Most of Leisure Time: It’s All About Intention

by GoodTherapy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.