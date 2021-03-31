Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping others thrive in 2021.

The 29-year-old has shown true grit, passion and dedication, which has brought him to the forefront of the industry.

Enzo Savio Cusumano
Teaching people in this tough time is not easy. To bring that same belief and trust in work is tougher than ever in Pandemic.

It is always very surreal to know and learn about all those individuals who believe in offering value to people in one way or the other. Discovering more about their tales, struggles, ups and downs, and the like, only goes ahead in inspiring more optimism and positivity in others, eventually inspiring them more each day to believe in their visions and take over the same like confident individuals. 

Enzo Savio Cusumano name excels the list of such highly skilled and enthusiastic professionals whose life journey has the potential to motivate and encourage the world in 2021.

Moved to Germany from Italy in search of making big in life. Learning new things and make a life that inspires others to do good in a tough time. A person learns from Job, fights in a tough time, and never gives up whatever happens in life. If you have this power in you, then nothing is impossible, and you can achieve even big in a tough time like Pandemic.

Good knowledge and a degree in hand can help you succeed in a competitive era. Yes, it takes time, but things that come with hard work never goes from life. Whatever you achieve from long hard work will always stay with you, and you can never lose anything in life from there onwards, like Enzo, who work hard, focus on what he needs in life and thrive in network marketing and other fields. 

The success he achieved within one year further encouraged him to turn into entrepreneurship, opening his coaching company, guiding and teaching people about sales.

Courage in the field has helped him get involved in many projects and companies globally. Also, seeing how Dubai flourished and offered endless opportunities to further grow his career.

