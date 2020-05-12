Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping others while striving for success

The importance of helping other women climb their career ladder.

By

If you’re lucky enough to do well professionally, it’s your responsibility to send the elevator back down for others.  Being prepared to help those below you on the career ladder is just as important as finding your own success. We rise by building others up, so don’t wait until you hit the top. In fact, I’ve sent the elevator back down many times where that elevator then surpassed my floor. The impact of that is not lost on me and I couldn’t be more proud for those moments where others are able to soar to the top.

As a woman, it’s important that my success helps to pave the way for other women in the future. In case you haven’t viewed a corporate website or industry publication lately, there is a major concern for the lack of diversity to include women and minorities for many organizations. Sending the elevator back down will help others to find their seat at the table to start their continued success. And by those future leaders doing the same, the cycle will continue for generations to come.

This is a responsibility I do not take lightly and my hope is that others do not as well. This may be considered the highest form of pay it forward our future leaders depend on.

Stephanie Anderson, Award Winning Multifamily Professional | National Inspirational Speaker | Advocate For Women In Leadership

