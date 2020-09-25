Hello From Within

Photo by Matheus Bertelli on Pexels.com

Messages from the inside-out

Coincidence? Synchronicity? Divine Intervention? or something else completely different? When I see a “sign” that means something to me, it is just a coincidence or synchronic moment? Is something else at play here that I am seeing, hearing or feeling? The more I ask these questions the more I learn about a long forgotten way of being that gives me peace within my heart. When I look deeper into the experience of seeing signs I am excited by what I’m learning about communication with others who have passed on, with others who are still present and the possibility of communicating with others in the future!

It begins with the understanding that all living things are energy-beings and energy is infinite therefore the very essence of everything living is always present and forever in our “field”. Imagine the scope of this??? For me images of the Matrix where everything is shown as binary code swirling like dust in a tornado and interwoven like the cloth of fine tapestry, I am in awe of life in it entirety. There are cultures around the world that “see, hear and feel” the connection we have with all living things and for those of us who have forgotten this part of ourselves these cultures are our source of remembering.

As I awaken to the possibility of being connected as one with all, I am rewarded with the gift of feeling, hearing and, seeing the signs of my loved ones who have passed on. In my heart I now know that they are always with me and that I can live my life without the pain of loss. When I open myself up to the possibility of experiencing them differently I am no longer mourning their death but enjoying their presence in a way that fills my heart with connectedness.

Feeling the abundance of love

What some people see as coincidence or synchronicities I see as messages from others who are thinking of us including those on other side of the veil. The divine intervention others speak about are results of our direct connection with our higher self, our Ancestors, our loved ones no longer physically living on Earth as well as our Guides, Angels and Spirits here to support us in the world. All we have to do is listen with our hearts and keep our minds out of the conversation. Easier said than done when we are taught to dismiss anything we do not fully understand. From the being of time, as human beings, we have evolved from being heart-centred to mind-centred and this has brought massive chaos to our world. It’s time to go back to being heart-centred to reconnect with all living beings as one again. Many cultures from around the world who still live by ancient teachings understand this and are now being seen as our greatest teachers for bringing back this gift we all have within all. What does this have to do with the topic at hand? In my opinion, it is the source of feeling, seeing and hearing our loved ones in a way that has eluded some of us for centuries. Are you ready to see your loved ones in a whole new way so you always feel connected?

See The Signs~ they are everywhere! Anytime you think about your loved one they are there in the form of a memory, or when you see something that you identify with them like a dragonfly, butterfly, eagle, a white feather, a special saying/poem/song. In our time of existence are so lucky to have the ability to preserve their likeness with photographs and we can look at those photographs for years bringing happiness to our hearts when we look at them. We see them in ourselves and our families as their DNA lives within them as well. Seeing beyond the physical is the key to seeing them anytime we want.

Feel The Signs~ they are all around us! That touch on your shoulder, or feeling like someone is watching you when no-one is there or the warmth in your heart for no apparent reason are all connections from beyond your present vision. Like the wind we can not see without dust, we know it exists and accept that without question because we can see evidence of it, we can hear it and feel it upon our skin. It is the same with energy, we can’t see it without aids and we know it exists. Remember when I said we are all energy beings? When you are open to the possibility that there are others ways to ‘feel’ you become aware of everything around you including those who are no longer part of our physical world.

Hear The Signs~ for me this has been the most challenging and rewarding sign of all. For me, this has brought me the most peace. I hear my mother’s voice in my thoughts, sometimes in my dreams and often during my day at random times. I hear my brother’s laugh when I think of him and it makes me smile, he has a very distinctive laugh like no-one else I know, it is him. I hear the voices of so many people that are no longer here on Earth physically when I think of them and this is the sign that confirms, for me, that they are still within my heart. Some are more vocal than others and sometimes I address them out loud so they can feel my vibration too. Choosing to learn, practice and embrace this way of connecting with those who are gone from this plane has brought peace to my heart and allows me to live free of the pain of loss.

You are never without someone if they are always within you.

I have made it my life's work to help others see new perspectives on old ways of thinking. The subject of losing a loved one is one I understand and my journey of discovering new ways to connect is one I'm ready to share.