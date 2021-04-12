Health is Wealth Because Without It You Are Nothing

Prevent burnout and look after your health

Without our health we are nothing. We strive for personal success often to the detriment of our health. We only really understand the value of health once we’ve had it and then lost it again. We take our health and our bodies for granted until we’re broken or in pain. We try to undo years of unhealthy habits often when it’s too little too late. We put other priorities ahead of our health.

We must value our health because no one else will take the most care of it other than ourselves. If you’re young and reading this, you’re in luck or maybe you’re older, don’t worry, you still have time to look after yourself. Starting early is key. Being aware of posture, get regular exercise and have a balanced diet. These are all beneficial for a healthier and happier life.

Health should be our top priority however, in modern society career and money is more valued. People strive to get the promotion to earn more money, to have the lifestyle they think will make them happy. So many people spend their health to gain their wealth and then have to spend their wealth to regain their health.

When you can’t work because of an injury or ongoing pain, it’s not a good position for anybody involved. Working with poor posture or repetitive movements, causes excessive stress on our body, in particular lower back, neck and shoulders. Our bodies crave movement and we’re made to sit at a computer all day. It is only when we are sedentary and immobile that our muscles stiffen and suffer. We were made to move in a variety of different ways.

We need to look after ourselves because at the end of the day we can’t rely on anybody else. To take action and control of your health is an amazing achievement. To come from pain to then pain-free living is empowering and can affect your life. Everybody deserves the benefits of a healthy life. Creating a healthy lifestyle starts with you and your willingness to change for the better because you believe your worth it. Self worth goes a long way.

Like eating healthy, exercise is also an important factor. Health is not a quick fix like advertisements portray. It’s not a fad diet or sporadic summer exercise routine. It’s a lifestyle. A healthy balanced lifestyle becomes routine overtime. Habits are learnt and become routine after 21 days. It doesn’t actually take very long to turn actions into everyday habits.

More exercise and healthy diet can affect your life in so many ways. The benefits will flow over to other aspects of your life. We can reduce symptoms of stress, pain, depression, lack of motivation, irritable mood, poor sleep and low energy levels with exercise and a healthy diet. Start by improving one of these areas and it will soon flow into the other areas of your life.

Many people live with chronic pain and think that’s the way it’s going to be from now. People get used to always having tight muscles or being in pain. People lose hope and motivation to progress forward. Taking pain killers to mask the issue and putting it to the side, is the worst way to deal with the situation.

A better approach, is dealing with pain head on and understanding the cause and origin of what is actually happening. Taking ownership of your pain is the first step to overcoming it. We are quite good at ignoring our bodies own warning signs. Our bodies tell us what it needs so don’t ignore it. Be present, intune and aware of what your body is telling you.

Our modern lifestyle constantly bombards us with stimuli from TV, ads, internet, radio children and work. We give attention to these things we think are important at the time. This stuff drowns our inner voice and we become unaware of our bodies signals. Most people are so out of tune with their bodies they seek treatment as a last resort. People get treatment when they are in a lot of pain instead of having maintenance treatments for prevention. Prevention is always better than a cure.

I practice Myotherapy, but this is only one approach to health. I see many clients who wished they had taken better care of their health earlier in life. Treatment is more effective when you instill in a client the need to be an active player in their condition and lifestyle. Putting the ownership of their health back in their hands and taking responsibility for where they are now, and where they want to be.

If you can’t give yourself time, how will others be able to? If you don’t love your body and think you deserve better, how will others around you? You must set an example and value yourself, because it gives permission to others to treat you at that same level.

So we must value our health more and make priority of what's important and deserving of our time and care. We must treat our bodies like temples, otherwise it can turn into an ancient ruin and not the kind you want to travel to go to see. Stop neglecting chronic pain and ongoing issues and get yourself treated. You'll never regret it. Live your best life.