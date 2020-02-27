Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Healing Old Emotional Wounds in Connection

She looks at the messages. Nothing unusual. Perfectly normal message from her friend. And yet…..there is suddenly this well known feeling that’s been creeping in through her body. It doesn’t make sense. This is her good friend she’s talking to and their relationship is very pleasant, nourishing, full of joy and support. Definitely nothing like this […]

By

She looks at the messages. Nothing unusual. Perfectly normal message from her friend. And yet…..there is suddenly this well known feeling that’s been creeping in through her body. It doesn’t make sense. This is her good friend she’s talking to and their relationship is very pleasant, nourishing, full of joy and support. Definitely nothing like this feeling. 

It’s starting to overtake her thinking, her response, her everything. Her whole body contracts in protection, defence and a sense of panic. 


“Why does this feel so uncomfortable? Where am I?”

It was one simple sentence her friend used that flipped her right out of her body and straight into those past memories when she felt just like this. YES, the body remembers. 


The emotional body remembers that feeling, remembers the tightness, remembers the panic and she feels like she’s shrinking again. In a completely new situation, with a loving friend, and yet, here it is. It is a reaction she used to have at work, long time ago.

She feels overwhelmed and in a complete overload of feelings and sensations.There is a moment when she pauses, she slows down inside of all that she feels.
She shares that with her friend, the pain, the struggle, the truth. 

There it is,  the connection that opens up locked doors. The most healing of them all. Being seen in those moments we want to run away and hide. Being seen and loved so deeply. 


YES, body really remembers. Our bodies carry so many of these memories, and it is very important to address them as they come. To honour them. It is very important to heal these little ’spots’. The moments when the emotions were so overwhelming that they got trapped and a blockage was created. 

It is not something we can go around and ignore.. I mean… we can and, it will just keep happening over and over again, until we really look. So we might as well do it sooner rather than later.It is important to investigate and do the self-enquiry and understand what got hurt and what is hidden underneath the wild physical reaction. 

It is important to bring them to the surface of our consciousness, to be felt, so the healing can start. Opening up and sharing this with the person, seeing the love in their eyes, feeling their attention, being vulnerable and willing to show this part that you wanted to hide so much is what starts the process of Healing. 

Photo credit: Levi Guzman (unsplash)

Lubka Strhakova, Women’s and Relationship Coach and Expert, Speaker at Nibana

Co-founder at Nibana, specialising on Women’s and Relationships work; and founder of Lubka S Art.
Artist at heart, Lubka has always been interested in human psyche and what drives our relationships. She has had keen interest in Psychology since young age.
She graduated a year long training program in Family Constellations Therapy and has 5 years of practice in this field.
She continued to deepen her education by studying Psychology at Open University in London; followed by Coaching program with focus on Life & Relationship coaching with Tony Robbins & Cloe Madanes; and is a Master Certified Coach and OM Trainer at Onetaste coaching association.
A co-founder of TurnON Britain, a company dedicated towards personal growth, Lubka spent 6 years learning aboutConscious Relating, Connection, Intimacy; and Feminine run business.
During this journey, shetaught 100’s of people and supported 100+ people via one - on - one or group coaching.
She’s an expert in Emotional communication and loves working with people that want to have morefulfilment in life and their relationships; more Intimacy and better connection with people around.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Human beings are very much social beings” With Fotis Georgiadis & Jed Shlackman

by Fotis Georgiadis
Gts / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Stress Patterns Build Up Over Time. Here Is One Way to Break Free From the Cycle.

by Phillip E. Romero MD
Community//

Building Resilience to Overcome Anxiety

by Stephanie Dalfonzo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.