He won’t say a word…

He won’t talk to me. Won’t say, won’t show. I keep wondering what can I say to him to get him to speak to me? Some sweet lines? Maybe justifying my part? Maybe something else to divert his mind?

Probably nothing.

Some things are better off when not spoken about immediately. Sharing with each other everything on an everyday basis can be challenging. Mostly, it goes fine, but sometimes there are disagreements which lead to massive arguments.

Conflict in any meaningful relationship is inevitable. No two humans process life in the same way, and each of our unique stories is the result of a distinct combination of triggers, thought patterns, and emotional responses. For any of these reasons, couples can occasionally (or often) find themselves in disagreements— which can quickly escalate to fights. What happens after this has been the topic of discussion for many.

Partners, especially women, struggle to get the other one to talk after an argument. It’s a general tendency of women to talk out the problem there and then and sort it out. And the reason for this is quite simple. They feel panicked when their partners are mad at them because they fear they’ll break up with them. This makes them want to get rid of their anger as quickly as possible. But, there is a general tendency of men too! Men, on the other hand, do not want to talk about it at all. They want their time and space.

Getting everything on simpler terms: Men and women have different coping strategies. Where on one hand, trying to force a man to talk when he’s upset is probably like trying to force a woman to remain silent. It just makes him more upset. The other hand wants the complete opposite of it. Women want to talk and sort things out. Nobody is wrong. It’s just how you manage things.

People see it in two ways. Some say that giving time is immature, controlling, and dominating on the man’s part, while the other group says that giving time is a better option because probably you have lost control over the situation and are ultimately powerless over your partner for the time being.

None of the two groups is right or wrong because no one can tell you which way would work for you. Understand yourself, your partner, and your situation. Decide accordingly.