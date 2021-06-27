Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

He won’t say a word…

He won’t talk to me. Won’t say, won’t show. I keep wondering what can I say to him to get him to speak to me?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

He won’t talk to me. Won’t say, won’t show. I keep wondering what can I say to him to get him to speak to me? Some sweet lines? Maybe justifying my part? Maybe something else to divert his mind?

Probably nothing.

Some things are better off when not spoken about immediately. Sharing with each other everything on an everyday basis can be challenging. Mostly, it goes fine, but sometimes there are disagreements which lead to massive arguments.

Conflict in any meaningful relationship is inevitable. No two humans process life in the same way, and each of our unique stories is the result of a distinct combination of triggers, thought patterns, and emotional responses. For any of these reasons, couples can occasionally (or often) find themselves in disagreements— which can quickly escalate to fights. What happens after this has been the topic of discussion for many.

Partners, especially women, struggle to get the other one to talk after an argument. It’s a general tendency of women to talk out the problem there and then and sort it out. And the reason for this is quite simple. They feel panicked when their partners are mad at them because they fear they’ll break up with them. This makes them want to get rid of their anger as quickly as possible. But, there is a general tendency of men too! Men, on the other hand, do not want to talk about it at all. They want their time and space.

Getting everything on simpler terms: Men and women have different coping strategies. Where on one hand, trying to force a man to talk when he’s upset is probably like trying to force a woman to remain silent. It just makes him more upset. The other hand wants the complete opposite of it. Women want to talk and sort things out. Nobody is wrong. It’s just how you manage things.

People see it in two ways. Some say that giving time is immature, controlling, and dominating on the man’s part, while the other group says that giving time is a better option because probably you have lost control over the situation and are ultimately powerless over your partner for the time being.

None of the two groups is right or wrong because no one can tell you which way would work for you. Understand yourself, your partner, and your situation. Decide accordingly.

    Pragati Mehra, Blogger at Freelancing

    I like to write about friends, love, and young adult life, in the hope that the people reading will be able to laugh and find comfort in the fact they are not alone!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Ways to Make a Difficult Conversation Easy in Your Relationship

    by Mitzi Bockmann
    Community//

    How To Speak Up For Yourself and Get What You Want

    by Mitzi Bockmann
    When A Retired NBA Player Tried (Unsuccessfully) To Bully Me On Instagram... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com
    Community//

    When A Retired NBA Player Tried (Unsuccessfully) To Bully Me On Instagram…

    by Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.