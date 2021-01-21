Having Trouble Sleeping? Here’s What You Need to Know.

If you’ve been experiencing long nights, tossing and turning, then you’re certainly not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 adults is not getting the recommended amount of daily sleep.

Although for some, this may have been by choice, for many, it’s a nagging condition that’s seemingly beyond their control. Insomnia, for instance, is prevalent among 1 in 4 adults today. And it’s linked to increased risks of various health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders. So, taking note of your sleep troubles is more critical than you may have thought.

Understanding sleep disorders

The Mayo Clinic defines sleep disorders as “conditions that result in changes in the way that you sleep”.

Anyone can suffer from a sleep disorder during their lifetime. It’s a far more prevalent health issue than many people realize. But how would you know whether you suffer from a sleep disorder? Here are some of the most common symptoms.

Difficulty falling asleep

Waking up several times during the night

Snoring

Restlessness marked by symptoms such as movements and irregular breathing patterns while asleep

Unusual sleepiness and fatigue during daytime

Irregular sleep-wake patterns

Persistent signs of these symptoms could signal a sleep disorder. Now, this could arise due to several reasons, the most common causes being:

Common sleep disorders

While anyone can encounter an occasional sleep disturbance, persistent irregularities could hint at a more serious condition. Here are the most common sleep disorders that demand medical attention.

1. Insomnia

This is the most frequently reported sleep disorder that’s keeping millions of people awake at night. Symptoms typically include difficulty falling asleep, waking up in the night, or waking too early and being unable to fall asleep.

While there are different classifications of insomnia, it’s mainly categorized into acute and chronic conditions based on the severity.

Acute Insomnia — lasts for a few days or weeks.

— lasts for a few days or weeks. Chronic Insomnia — lasts for 3 nights a week for at least a month.

And according to the Mayo Clinic, the risk of experiencing insomnia is higher for females, adults over 60, and those who experience high levels of stress, or mental or physical health conditions.

2. Sleep Apnea

This sleep disorder is usually identified by halted breathing for short durations. Other symptoms can include severe snoring, gasping for breath, and excessive sleepiness and fatigue during the day.

There are two main types of sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea — This takes place when the muscles at the back of the throat collapse, thereby blocking the airways. It can last even longer than 10 seconds and could become a frequent occurrence.

— This takes place when the muscles at the back of the throat collapse, thereby blocking the airways. It can last even longer than 10 seconds and could become a frequent occurrence. Central sleep apnea — This occurs when the brain doesn’t signal the relevant muscles to continue with the breathing process.

The risk of experiencing sleep apnea is higher for those with nasal obstructions, a large neck girth, obesity, as well as family history. Men are also more likely to experience this sleep disorder compared to women. And if left untreated, it could lead to serious complications when breathing stops and the oxygen supply is shut down.

3. Narcolepsy

Symptoms of narcolepsy often include excessive sleepiness during daytime and disturbed nighttime sleep. Hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and a sudden loss of muscle tone, referred to as cataplexy, are also common among those suffering from this sleep disorder.

It’s a chronic neurological condition that could severely disrupt an individual’s daily activities. While the exact causes are still unknown, scientists have found links to family history. And although there is still no cure for narcolepsy, there are medication and behavioral treatments to help manage and even improve its symptoms.

4. Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

RLS is characterized by an unusual and uncomfortable sensation that creates the urge to move the legs. It often occurs when the body is relaxed and can be the cause of frequent sleep disturbances. And it can also occur in other parts of the body, such as the arms or head, although these are less common.

Women are at higher risk of experiencing RLS, while it’s further associated with family history, certain medication, and health conditions such as iron deficiency.

Better sleep health for a healthy body and mind

The bottom line is, guarding your sleep health is essential for a healthy body and mind. Understanding your own sleep behavior is key to identify any signs of underlying health conditions. And while many sleep disorders can be addressed with lifestyle changes, they could also require medical intervention. Therefore, consulting a doctor is important if symptoms persist.