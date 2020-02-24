Having The Right Mindset Is Crucial To Succeed & This Entrepreneur Shows Us Why

Serial entrepreneur Andrew Evans is the host of the Ace Weekly Podcast, one of the top 100 podcasts on Apple Podcasts. He currently owns and operates four separate companies: AI Powered Forex Trading Software, Student Development Company, Ace Weekly Podcast, and a Social Media Marketing Agency.

For as long as he could remember, Andrew has had a heart and desire for entrepreneurship.

“Whether it was starting a landscaping company, performing magic at restaurants or starting an e-commerce site, I always was attracted to the idea of getting paid based on the value that I deliver to others. My perspective is that entrepreneurs are the people that change the world and I love that my work each day has the opportunity to impact so many others,” he says.

At a young age, Andrew was already fueling his entrepreneurial drive with his success in sales. He developed his work ethic, speaking skills, and learned to connect with others by building numerous small businesses, but he always knew that he had a deeper calling to serve and impact others. After breaking sales records at his company throughout the years, Andrew decided that he wanted to equip other young people with the same skills and habits that he’d developed.

In 2018, he began working on the Ace Weekly Podcast where he would be teaching other aspiring leaders how to gain the mentality needed to be successful.

“Ace Weekly teaches people the skills, habits and the mentality that is needed to succeed today. I show others how to dominate their field, and find fulfillment in the process by interviewing high-profile entrepreneurs, CEOs, athletes, and other influencers,” he shares.

Andrew’s Spartan organization works with more students than any other organization in Miami-Dade County. His mission is to empower young people and transform the way that they show up in our world and in our communities. The reason why he opened his original sales office in Miami is because of the great impact that Vector Marketing had on his life at a young age and he wanted to be able to provide that same opportunity to other young people in his community. They work with more students than any other organization in Miami-Dade county.

“Young people are the future of our country and world, and because of this, I know that when I am able to positively impact and change the trajectory of many students lives and careers, I am subsequently impacting and changing the world,” he says.

Aside from his podcast and sales office, Andrew is also passionate about creating a financial revolution for individuals across the world. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, his corporation Ace Trading Enterprises is helping provide software that allows the average person to have an easier and more successful experience in the world of trading and investing.

His future goals involve transforming the broken education system by building a non- profit college in Miami. Andrew wants to create a modern curriculum that advances human consciousness and teaches students the information and skills that are most important for young people to learn, all while creating a placement program that ensures that students are graduating with job offers and equipped to be valuable in the industry that they desire.

When Andrew started the Ace Weekly Podcast, his main goal was to help provide and equip people with the mindset that is required to succeed. As someone with the habits and mentality needed to be successful in life, he is a role model for people who wish to find success.

For more information on this entrepreneur, click here.