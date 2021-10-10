Having the Right Mindset Can Make All the Difference – Understanding What It Can Do for You and Your Career

Have you found yourself at a standstill within your career? Surveys show a large percentage of today’s workers feel trapped and wouldn’t necessarily want to hold their current position for the rest of their lives. Instead, they’d prefer to climb the ladder, gain more experience, and eventually get to the top. One real estate expert, Aleksandr Pritsker, says it’s all about having the right mindset.

“As the CEO and founder of Team Blackstar, I’ve accomplished many of the goals that I initially set for myself by having the right mindset. I’m a goal-oriented person, remaining optimistic all the time, even when things get challenging. It’s one of the reasons I have a top 4 ranked team in New Jersey and have ranked as one of the top 10 NJ realtors,” shared Pritsker. “A lot of people wouldn’t believe that I was a professional tennis player before becoming a realtor. If anyone is proof that you don’t have to stick with a certain career, it’s me.”

Finding something you’re passionate about is the first step. Once you’ve discovered your passions, it’s time to hone in on the skills and experience, educating yourself further to become one of the best at what you do. Aleksandr Pritsker is living proof that it can happen. “When I reevaluated my career path, I thought a lot about the real estate industry and then decided I wanted to go for it. I got myself into the right headspace and worked hard to obtain a real estate license to work under a well-known broker. I’ve always worked hard for my clients, and it’s one of the reasons they love to work with me when they have real estate needs. They can sense the true passion I have for the real estate industry,” said Pritsker.

“I’ve since built a business that continues to grow at a rapid pace because of word-of-mouth referrals and social media. I’ve amassed a large following on social media platforms, connecting with thousands of people. In addition, my past clients have continued to leave rave reviews over their experiences when working with me because I make the journey enjoyable rather than stressful and frustrating. So, if you can get in the right mindset and find something you love to do, go for it. It’s the best way to break yourself out of that traditional 9-5 that makes you feel like you’re stuck!”

Pritsker has a well-liked reputation in the real estate industry, with clients raving over his negotiation skills, responsiveness, and incredible knowledge of the real estate industry. They have nothing but positive things to say about him. The experienced NJAR platinum award-winning realtor in 2018, 2019, and 2020 continues to make significant moves in the industry while helping clients with their real estate needs. Those with interest in his success can watch him in action on Those interested in seeing Pritsker in action can check out Bez Granitz, a series airing in October that closely examines a day in the life of Aleksandr Pritsker and the many tasks he’s responsible for completing to assist his many clients