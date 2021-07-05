Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Have The Selfie Talk With a Young Woman You Care About

This is too important to ignore

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I have an important message for you this week, and if there is a young woman in your life, this message is for her too.

By age 13, 80% of girls who use social media distort the way they look online.

It’s time we change that.

Social media is a big part of young people’s lives — but retouching apps and the pressure to post the ‘perfect selfie’ are hurting their self-esteem and confidence.

Please watch this video with a young person that you care about and let’s begin to reverse this damage.

Reverse-Selfie

Have the reverse-selfie talk with a young woman you care about today.

You can find a resource guide for parents and teachers from Dove here:Get Your Parent or Teacher Kit from DOVE Here

#NoDigitalDistortion

#beauty

#naturalbeauty

#nofilters

#doveselfieproject

#resourcesforparents

#resourcesforteachers

#importantconversations

#selfesteem

#confidentgirls

Beth Caldwell, Success Coach at CoachBethCaldwell.com

Beth Caldwell is a ten-time author, success coach, the founder of Leadership Academy for Women and the SHIFT success program for women. Her passion is to help women succeed in life and business. For more inspiration, check out Monday Morning Mastermind.  Her tenth and newest book, Women, Lead! is available in bookstores nationwide or here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

5 Tips for Raising Confident Daughters

by Moms.com
Image via Look Studio/Shutterstock
Unplug & Recharge//

Your Love for Selfies Is Harming You in a Major Way. Here’s What You Can Change.

by Child Mind Institute
Community//

How to Love Yourself in a World that Capitalizes Off Your Self-Hate

by Kimberly Gedeon
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.