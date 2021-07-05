Have The Selfie Talk With a Young Woman You Care About

I have an important message for you this week, and if there is a young woman in your life, this message is for her too.

By age 13, 80% of girls who use social media distort the way they look online.

It’s time we change that.

Social media is a big part of young people’s lives — but retouching apps and the pressure to post the ‘perfect selfie’ are hurting their self-esteem and confidence.

Please watch this video with a young person that you care about and let’s begin to reverse this damage.



Reverse-Selfie

Have the reverse-selfie talk with a young woman you care about today.

You can find a resource guide for parents and teachers from Dove here:Get Your Parent or Teacher Kit from DOVE Here

