Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Have the courage to try out new things – Shagun Gupta

Popularly known as Father of India’s Gemstone Industry, Shiv Shankar Gupta left for heavenly abode a few days back. He also owned the very famous Metro Cinemas. Carrying forward his legacy is her daughter-in-law Dr. Shagun Gupta. She has introduced permanent makeup techniques in India for the first time ever. Shagun Gupta represents India as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Popularly known as Father of India’s Gemstone Industry, Shiv Shankar Gupta left for heavenly abode a few days back. He also owned the very famous Metro Cinemas. Carrying forward his legacy is her daughter-in-law Dr. Shagun Gupta. She has introduced permanent makeup techniques in India for the first time ever. Shagun Gupta represents India as a diplomat and fellow member of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation. She is also the Indian President of The Federation of Korean Beauty association. Besides, she is the Indian partner for ‘Nouveau Contour’, a European premiere brand and world leader in masters in micro-pigmentation in the world.

Shagun says, trying new things can be undoubtedly daunting. The unfamiliar makes us nervous in a way that’s hard to describe. The act of leaving our comfort zone puts us in a vulnerable position, and leaves us with an onslaught of questions running through our heads. We ask ourselves: “Should I be doing this? Can I do this? Do I look stupid? What am I doing!?” While it may not feel like it, this is normal—and it’s good.

Trying new things goes hand in hand with failure.  Again, you are guaranteed to eventually be unsuccessful if you are frequently trying new things.  However, despite what society tells you, it is good to fail.  Recovering from a failure really proves to yourself that your identity does not come from being perfect.  Your true colors show when you fail.  Really, a failure is not a failure if you learn something from it. All too often we let the fear of the unknown stop us. But pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones is actually good for us. Trying new things not only helps us to vanquish those fears, but it also allows us to expand our minds and learn—both about said new thing, and about ourselves says Shagun.

It’s weird to think that you don’t know yourself as well as you could, but this is almost always the case. We think we know ourselves, but then we try new things and realize we have unique likes and dislikes that were previously unknown. As you try new things, you’ll naturally recognize who you are and who you want to become. This will prove invaluable as the years go on.

Shagun says, trying new things teaches you that you are capable of more. When you reach important milestones in your personal challenges, it reminds you that you actually set your mind to something and succeeded.  The pride and confidence you get from mastering an important new skill in your chosen activity will stay with you all day, and maybe it will nudge you to think, “If I originally couldn’t accomplish that and I’ve now succeeded, what else am I capable of?”

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that every chance you take will end in rainbows and sunsets. But even if things don’t go exactly the way you want them to, you’ll know that at least you tried! You were willing to put yourself out there and experience one more thing that life has to offer. And hopefully, you’ll come away having learned something about yourself or the world or life in general. Ask yourself: what do you have to lose, really? If it’s just your dignity you’re worried about, it’ll grow back, I promise. So, be daring; be bold; live your life and don’t look back regretting what you might have done, if only you had just tried she quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

To Best Heal the Body, You Have to Heal the Mind

by Andrew Merle
Well-Being//

Sanjay Gupta Investigates the Epidemic of Stress in a New Documentary — Here’s His Secret to Managing His Own

by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.
Courtesy of HBO
Well-Being//

In “One Nation Under Stress,” Sanjay Gupta Explores Our Epidemic of Chronic Stress and How We Can Get Back on Track

by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.