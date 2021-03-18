Have the courage to try out new things – Shagun Gupta

Popularly known as Father of India’s Gemstone Industry, Shiv Shankar Gupta left for heavenly abode a few days back. He also owned the very famous Metro Cinemas. Carrying forward his legacy is her daughter-in-law Dr. Shagun Gupta. She has introduced permanent makeup techniques in India for the first time ever. Shagun Gupta represents India as a diplomat and fellow member of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation. She is also the Indian President of The Federation of Korean Beauty association. Besides, she is the Indian partner for ‘Nouveau Contour’, a European premiere brand and world leader in masters in micro-pigmentation in the world.

Shagun says, trying new things can be undoubtedly daunting. The unfamiliar makes us nervous in a way that’s hard to describe. The act of leaving our comfort zone puts us in a vulnerable position, and leaves us with an onslaught of questions running through our heads. We ask ourselves: “Should I be doing this? Can I do this? Do I look stupid? What am I doing!?” While it may not feel like it, this is normal—and it’s good.

Trying new things goes hand in hand with failure. Again, you are guaranteed to eventually be unsuccessful if you are frequently trying new things. However, despite what society tells you, it is good to fail. Recovering from a failure really proves to yourself that your identity does not come from being perfect. Your true colors show when you fail. Really, a failure is not a failure if you learn something from it. All too often we let the fear of the unknown stop us. But pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones is actually good for us. Trying new things not only helps us to vanquish those fears, but it also allows us to expand our minds and learn—both about said new thing, and about ourselves says Shagun.

It’s weird to think that you don’t know yourself as well as you could, but this is almost always the case. We think we know ourselves, but then we try new things and realize we have unique likes and dislikes that were previously unknown. As you try new things, you’ll naturally recognize who you are and who you want to become. This will prove invaluable as the years go on.

Shagun says, trying new things teaches you that you are capable of more. When you reach important milestones in your personal challenges, it reminds you that you actually set your mind to something and succeeded. The pride and confidence you get from mastering an important new skill in your chosen activity will stay with you all day, and maybe it will nudge you to think, “If I originally couldn’t accomplish that and I’ve now succeeded, what else am I capable of?”

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that every chance you take will end in rainbows and sunsets. But even if things don’t go exactly the way you want them to, you’ll know that at least you tried! You were willing to put yourself out there and experience one more thing that life has to offer. And hopefully, you’ll come away having learned something about yourself or the world or life in general. Ask yourself: what do you have to lose, really? If it’s just your dignity you’re worried about, it’ll grow back, I promise. So, be daring; be bold; live your life and don’t look back regretting what you might have done, if only you had just tried she quoted.