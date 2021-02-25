The world is simple and so is life!

The truth is, we choose to make it chaotic, we choose to make it complex and we choose to make it hard.

The reason we make life chaotic, complex and hard is because we choose to live in our past stories that do not serve us. We allow our past limiting stories to define us. We choose to give our power away to others. We allow the responses and reactions of others to influence our every thought, feeling and action.

There are many things in this world that you CAN control and many things you cannot control. You can control what you think, how you feel and the actions you take. You cannot control the way someone responds to you, the outcome of events when there are other people involved or what someone thinks of you.

For instance: someone will think you are lying, when you are telling the truth. Someone will dislike you because you have more qualifications than them. Someone will deem you incompetent even if you are not. It’s the way it is.

You must accept the fact you will be disliked!

You will not be everyone’s cup of tea. You will not be everyone’s flavour of the month.

In many ways the behaviour and thoughts of others is NOT ABOUT YOU. It about them! They project their own internal failings onto others. Then think they can make themselves feel better by sharing their dislike of you with putdowns, insults and criticism.

How do you succeed in this world and be the best version of you? You must have the courage to be disliked (Kishimi & Koga, 2013).

Set yourself up just as Marcus Aurelius did each day as he woke. He would prepare for the day with his daily routine of activity, a mantra, an intention for the day, and he would accept that during his day he would come across people who didn’t like him. Then he would step into the day with optimism, courage and purposeful intention.

This is a powerful strategy that has a massive positive impact on you and your day. You are controlling the controllables and acknowledging that as long as you have the courage to be disliked, you can achieve whatever you want in your life.

Remember you can’t always control what happens to you, but you CAN control how YOU react to it. Will you allow someone else’s responses to dictate your life OR will you control the controllables, instigate your courage to be disliked and rise to the occasion, and live your best life?

It’s Your Choice!

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay