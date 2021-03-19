Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hardwiring for Personal Connection: Use this Neuroscientist’s 5 Steps to Change Your Brain

As human beings, we crave love and connection with others.  As scientific research shows, social connection and relationships are essential human needs that improve our physical health and mental and emotional well-being. We feel personal connection when we have shared experiences, relatable feelings, or similar beliefs or opinions.  It is when there is a sense of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As human beings, we crave love and connection with others.  As scientific research shows, social connection and relationships are essential human needs that improve our physical health and mental and emotional well-being.

We feel personal connection when we have shared experiences, relatable feelings, or similar beliefs or opinions.  It is when there is a sense of “oneness” and belonging to something greater than ourselves.

Yet all too often, connection with others has been lost or is missing – whether as a direct result of the pandemic or just in our everyday interactions with others.

For instance, when we interact with others in the course of a day, we tend to default to disconnection.  We have automatic thoughts, judgments, and emotional reactions that drive what we say and do next.  So, if our personal interactions are carried out while stressed, angry, or anxious, for instance, this can wreak havoc on any interpersonal relationship – whether at home or at work.

And the more we default to interacting while experiencing automatic thoughts and emotions like this, the more they automatically reappear.  Our brains are constantly changing the more we think, feel, and act the same way.  In scientific terms, this is called “neuroplasticity.”

Incredibly, neuroscientists like communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., have discovered that we can actually control and direct the plasticity process in a positive direction.  Therefore, if you commit to having deep personal connections in your life, you can intentionally create those relationships by changing your brain structure.

Dr. Leaf has a concrete five-step process for changing your brain:

Step one:  Observe and Gather.

First, take a few minutes to just gather awareness of how you are feeling and what you’re thinking.  What physical sensations are you experiencing as a result of your feelings?

Dr. Leaf also suggests practicing in every moment being consciously aware of what you’re feeling, thinking, and reacting or doing.

Step 2: Reflect

Next, take a few minutes to deliberately ask yourself “why” questions and reflect on any unconscious thoughts or beliefs that come up.  For instance, why am I reacting like this? Are there any memories associated with this feeling?

Step 3: Write

Once you’ve done the first two hardest steps, write down the answers to your reflections from step 2.  This really helps you become consciously aware of your thinking process.  And writing only, no typing.  As Dr. Leaf notes, writing is scientifically proven to activate certain parts of the brain and you’re able to literally get your thoughts out of your head and onto paper, which is important, especially for managing anxiety.

Step 4: Reconceptualize

In step 4, take a few moments and ask how you can reframe your thoughts into possibilities.  What assumptions in your thinking or toxic patterns are you noticing?

Step 5: Active Reach

The last step, according to Dr. Leaf, is to take what you wrote and reconceptualized and come up with a simple action you can do when these thoughts and feelings come up again.

For example, you might commit to taking slow deep breaths in the moment.  If you feel overwhelmed, you might look at your current commitments and see what you can give up or delegate.

Dr. Leaf notes that this 5-step process is not meant to be completed in a single day and takes long-term commitment.  After all, she notes, “real neuroplasticity happens after 63 days.”

For greater personal connection and better relationships, it’s important to first commit to that intention.  Then you know you have the power to intentionally create connected relationships in each moment.

Like this post?   Please share or Sign up to subscribe weekly and you’ll never miss a post.

    Michele Hart, Family Law Attorney + Settlement Strategist + Relationship Builder ● at Founder, M. Hart Divorce & Family Law ● Transforming Conflict into Connection

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Importance of Connection for Adolescents
    Community//

    The Importance of Connection for Adolescents

    by Heather Hayes
    Business woman hugging computer
    Community//

    Social Wellbeing: Finding New Ways to Embrace My Mental Health

    by Shamis Pitts, MBA, CPC, ACC, SHRM-SCP
    Image by Naomi Elliott
    Work Smarter//

    How to Build Workplace Connections That Help Us Succeed

    by Melanie Mannarino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.