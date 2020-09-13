Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Happiness Out of Balance

Subtitle: Too Much Meaning, Not Enough Pleasure You may easily embrace meaning as a pillar of happiness, but pleasure is not to be scoffed at. We are biological creatures with physical needs and desires. Pleasure likely has an important evolutionary role. Even if it doesn’t, life is hard. Why not also embrace joy, play and other […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Subtitle: Too Much Meaning, Not Enough Pleasure

You may easily embrace meaning as a pillar of happiness, but pleasure is not to be scoffed at. We are biological creatures with physical needs and desires. Pleasure likely has an important evolutionary role. Even if it doesn’t, life is hard. Why not also embrace joy, play and other pleasures? 

Positive psychology teacher Tal Ben-Shahar encourages us to look at happiness as a blend of both pleasure and meaning. He envisioned a “Hamburger Model of Happiness,” so-called because he initially developed the concept while pondering healthy and/or tasty burgers. The model has four quadrants, with meaning and pleasure taking the place of healthy and tasty: 

  • The first quadrant, with high meaning but low pleasure, is a rat race. Sometimes we need to live that way—for example, when starting a new job, or caring for a dying loved one. It’s grueling and not very happy to stay there permanently. 
  • The second quadrant, with high pleasure but little or no meaning, is hedonism. Though reveling in worry-free pleasure may feel good for a vacation, it can feel empty in the long run. 
  • The third quadrant, no pleasure or meaning, is just plain bleak.
  • Finally, the fourth quadrant is high meaning, high pleasure. That sweet spot, says Ben-Shahar, is where happiness thrives.

Ideally, we could all stake out a balance between meaning and pleasure. But, as noted above, sometimes we have to forsake pleasure for meaning. For long term well-being and happiness for self and others, choosing meaning (wearing a mask and social distancing) over pleasure (carefree hugging without the encumbrance of face coverings) is clearly the appropriate choice.

Indeed, our current circumstances illustrate all too well that choosing meaning over pleasure can be an investment in long-term happiness. Just as tending to an infant’s needs now can result in a more thriving child (and happier parents) later, so too can our Covid prevention efforts (meaning) lead to less grieving (unhappiness) and a faster return of pleasurable activities like public singing and dancing (happiness).

It isn’t just Covid that has my happiness out of balance. I am also deeply concerned about well-being in the United States and the upcoming November election.  For both my personal happiness and our collective well-being, I am more than willing to sacrifice a few pleasures here and there to do the work necessary to avoid a second Trump presidency.

I believe what former First Lady Michele Obama told the Democratic National Convention: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me — they can, and they will, if we don’t make a change in this election.”

Actually, things are already getting measurably worse. On September 10, 2020, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof reported on the just released findings of the international Social Progress Index. The index uses a wide variety of metrics – for example nutrition, safety, and environmental indicators — to measure quality of life. In 2011, the U.S. was 19th on this list. Today, we’re 28th — an alarmingly steep drops.

Thus, as our beautiful summer weather segues into autumn, I spend big chunks of time every week:

  • Organizing dozens of friends and neighbors to collectively write nearly 10,000 postcards to get out the vote in key swing states;
  • Writing even more letters and postcards for other organizations to voters in Wisconsin, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Texas;
  • Signing up for two or three texting shifts weekly, even though some of the responses are truly nasty and mean-spirited. The ugliness sometimes keeps me awake at night, but I believe it is a valuable investment in long-term happiness. The meaning is worth a little insomnia.
  • Phone Banking — again, not my favorite. I’ve only done this once so far.  But I’ll do it again before the elections because this activity, too, is highly meaningful.
  • Fundraising — As part of a strategic giving group, I am donating more to candidates and organizers than ever before. They need our help to safely get out every vote, and nothing is more meaningful than that.

Of course, it’s not that I don’t have any pleasure in my life, it’s just that meaning takes priority.  A couple of weeks ago, for example, my eight-year-old granddaughter wanted me in the audience as she slid down the cardboard covered staircase.  With her bike helmet on, sitting on a cushion at the top of the stairs, she got nervous and stalled. But I had texts to return, so I said, “Please hurry up. I have to save democracy.” She replied, “Okay, you save democracy, I’ll save happiness” and down she slid, quite gleefully.

Meaning and pleasure, the keys to happiness. Each in their own time.

Ginny Sassaman, Author, "Preaching Happiness: Creating a Just and Joyful World" at Happiness Paradigm

 

 

Ginny Sassaman is a co-founder and past president of Gross National Happiness USA. She created the Happiness Paradigm as a platform for teaching, writing about and advocating for greater personal happiness and creating systems change for maximum well-being for all. Since 2013, she has served as a lay preacher in Unitarian Universalist churches on these topics; a book of 16 of these sermons, called Preaching Happiness: Creating a Just and Joyful World, was published in May 2020 by Rootstock Publishing.

 

Ginny has a Masters in Mediation, and a Certificate in Positive Psychology.  Her past careers have included a stint as co-host and associate producer at a public television station in Hershey, Pennsylvania; working in Washington, DC as media communications director for Common Cause, American University, and the Women’s Legal Defense Fund; 13 years as a fulltime watercolor artist; and ongoing work as a mediator and facilitator.  Since 2007, Sassaman has been leading classes and workshops on conflict resolution skills, secular meditation, and the science of happiness.

 

Ginny also prioritizes time with family, friends, community, and being in nature. She is deeply committed to helping to create a more just world as well as helping individuals learn how to lead more joyful and productive lives, for their own benefit and for greater societal well-being.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Give yourself permission to be human! An interview with Harvard Professor and Happiness expert Tal Ben-Shahar.

by Sunita Sehmi
Community//

2020 The Year to find Clarity

by Karen Bigman
Wonder//

2 Simple Exercises That Will Help You Find Your Purpose in Life

by Alan Furlong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.