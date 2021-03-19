Hands up, Who’s Been on a Diet?

For anyone wanting or having to lose weight, the number of weight loss strategies and options is virtually endless. There’s celebrity endorsed programs, reality weight loss TV shows and almost every other designer diet or meal plan you can think of. The weight loss industry is a billion dollar business and it’s no wonder people get confused. While some of these diets may have short term success, very few actually focus on the root cause of the excess weight which often leads to that wretched unwanted weight returning.

Spiritual Health Coach and Registered Nurse Lori Aloisio has a better plan though, and it’s nothing you’ll find in a textbook. Lori quit her job as a registered nurse so that she wasn’t restricted by conventional methods and has made it her life’s work to help women achieve their health and wellbeing goals.

To enable her to share her knowledge, Lori created a platform with her business, Healthy and Free Life so that she could start to help clients in the way she wanted to, without restriction. In her spare time while working, Lori studied Alternative Medicine, traditional Chinese medicine and nutrition and instantly realized this was the journey for her.

Lori Aloisio’s methods are completely different, but remarkably refreshing. Her strategy begins with removing the reasons behind the excess weight, rather than just the weight itself so that it never comes back. ‘The usual methods only take care of the weight but they don’t look at why people have excess weight or cravings in the first place’, says Lori. ‘You can do all the diets in the world, but they will never be successful long term if you don’t change the way you see yourself’.

Lori’s philosophy is based around the law of attraction, shadow work and self love which has led to her being known as ‘The Weight Loss Witch’. Through her business, Lori works mostly with women in the new age and spiritual community and proudly claims, ‘my clients lose weight without diets, portion restrictions or a crazy gym routine!’.

Lori maintains that to lose weight and become healthier, you need to change the energy and raise your frequency. The most important thing is to feel good. The better you feel, the more you will attract things that will make you feel good. If you feel bad or negative about your weight loss and your energy is low, you will continue to attract bad things and you won’t get the results that you desire.

Lori’s spirit is empowering and it’s easy to see why she has enjoyed such a high level of success. She has been working with the law of attraction since her early childhood and has developed strategies which utilize the universal laws in spiritual and self love practices. ‘It’s a complete myth that weight loss has to be a struggle’, claims Lori. ‘It can be fun. There are no limits. You have the power to change your life and live the life of your dreams, with the body of your dreams!’

Lori Aloisio is now living the life of her dreams because she makes health her priority and she’s become the creator of her own reality. ‘I help women to realize that they too are the creators of their own reality, and can have, and be, everything they’ve ever dreamed of’. If you’d like to learn more about the journey of ‘The Weight Loss Witch’ Lori Aloisio, visit www.healthyandfreelife.com. Lori can also be found on Instagram @myhealthyandfreelife and Youtube, search Healthy and Free Life.