Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Hands-on Learning

There is convincing proof of the effectiveness and retention of hands-on learning in real-life circumstances. Hands-on learning is retained by generations of those who have farmed and used and repaired their equipment, or those who were taught mechanical skills by helping adults with mechanical repairs or replacements. Many people have also learned to bake or […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hands-on Learning - Shannon Burton

There is convincing proof of the effectiveness and retention of hands-on learning in real-life circumstances. Hands-on learning is retained by generations of those who have farmed and used and repaired their equipment, or those who were taught mechanical skills by helping adults with mechanical repairs or replacements. Many people have also learned to bake or cook from participating in the preparation of meals with older members of their families.

Hands-on Learning Leads to Better Retention

In the classroom, significant retention of learning occurs if the instruction imitates a real-life situation that provides hands-on activities. One study has demonstrated that when students are actively engaged in the learning process, their retention rate is higher than if they are presented the information through lecture. Other studies have concluded that when students listen to information presented as a lecture, they retain 20% of the information or 30% if there is a demonstration involved. But, when students are allowed to actively participate in the learning process, retention can increase by as much as 75%.

One reason for this increase in retention is the stimulation generated in the student who is actively involved in the learning process. With the opportunity to practice what is being taught, students’ interest increases, causing them to become eager to learn something that personally involves them.

Hands-On Learning Enhances Critical Thinking Skills

Because students are actively engaged when involved with hands-on learning exercises, they must make decisions themselves. Consequently, they feel empowered in the learning process, and they do not have to rely upon paying attention and retaining just what they hear. Instead, they can focus on generating their ideas, a practice that will serve them in the workplace.

Hands-on learning helps students develop critical thinking skills that will provide them more confidence in their abilities to solve problems or create new ways of doing something or developing concepts or ideas. These thinking skills will aid them in learning fundamental concepts pertaining to their studies. Such skills are also necessary for building upon established ideas.

Hands-On Learning Benefits Those with Different Learning Styles

Importantly, hands-on learning is beneficial to different learning styles. As an instructional tool, lecture benefits mainly the auditory learner and the visual learner if the instructor uses charts and demonstrations. But, the tactile or kinesthetic learner needs active involvement through hands-on exercises or activities to retain what is taught.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Handwriting Is Not Dead

    by Anna Kucirkova
    Utamaru Kido/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How To Learn in a Week What Normally Takes 3 Months

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    Six Brain Hacks To Be Told Something Quicker

    by Saim Khan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.