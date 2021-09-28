Guidelines for Halloween in New Jersey

This year has been anything but normal. As the pandemic continues to unfold well into autumn many families are wondering how Halloween will be celebrated. In New Jersey children who look forward to trick-or-treating can breathe a sigh of relief as the Governor, Phil Murphy, has officially stated that Halloween will not be canceled. Despite the concerns that the coronavirus has caused New Jersey residents will be able to hit the streets for candy.

With that being said, Governor Murphy and the state Department of Health have provided guidelines for the revled holiday. For the families who are choosing to venture out on Halloween weekend the state has asked that masks which cover both the nose and the mouth are worn. Costume masks are not to be considered a replacement for the regular disposable or cloth face masks that are worn in schools and businesses.

Furthermore, officials at the Department of Health have asked that any and all Halloween parties are held either outside while practicing social distancing guidelines or online, on platforms such as Zoom.

For homeowners who wish to pass out treats on Halloween it is suggested that candy is arranged in a way that limits the number of times each treat is touched by children. One idea is to put the treats in their own individual baggies so that the number of little fingers rifling through the same candy dishes is limited. Families who are walking from house to house on Halloween are asked to limit the groups that they travel in to only the members of their own household. People who still want to be able to greet their neighborhood trick or treaters in person should wear masks, stay distanced and wash their hands often.

Of course, besides trick or treating, Halloween is usually the time of year for hayrides and haunted houses. This year, state officials are asking New Jersey residents to avoid attending indoor events such as the typical haunted house and anyone still choosing to host an event is encouraged to stagger the number of visitors by selling tickets early or staggering the allotted number of guests. Hayrides should also limit the number of people per ride.

While the restrictions may make Halloween in New Jersey appear a bit different this year, there are many people who are still looking forward to celebrating this spooky season. Check out what your local area is doing to keep everyone safe and make sure to follow all of the recommended guidelines.